Don’t mess with Mrs. Claus. After Scott (Tim Allen) lost his place as jolly old St. Nick, the Calvins will race against Simon (Kal Penn) to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas in The Santa Clauses finale, dropping Wednesday, December 14 on Disney+. And in the TV Insider exclusive clip, above, Elizabeth Mitchell‘s Carol faces off with a rowdy band of giant nutcrackers as she and her family fight for to return to their former home.

Clearly, that effort won’t come easy. When a drone comes zooming in instructing the nutcrackers to scuffle with the “unknown woman,” Carol does not take the label kindly.

“They call me Mrs. Claus!” she cries as she comes to blows with the tall, hollow guardsmen.

Earlier in the limited series, Penn’s Simon wrested control of the North Pole and used Santa’s delivery system for his e-commerce brand, diminishing the Christmas spirit across the globe. Scott and Carol moved back to Chicago to try and adjust to life after being Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but when Scott was taken to the Yule-verse to learn how and why he became Santa in the first place, he was determined to get his job back.

The Calvins will return to their wintery home in The Santa Clauses Episode 6, and Simon will realize the error of his ways and step aside to let Scott be Santa once more. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year’s Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, and then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole and restore the Christmas spirit.

The series centers around Allen’s Scott interviewing potential replacements for the man with the bag so he could spend more time with his own family.

The Santa Clauses also stars Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Matilda Lawler, Devin Bright, and Rupali Redd. It also featured a guest star appearance from The Santa Clause‘s original Bernard, David Krumholtz.

The Santa Clauses, Season Finale, Wednesday, December 14, Disney+