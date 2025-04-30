Robin Roberts Makes Switch Away From ‘GMA’ for New Crime Docuseries

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts is moving into the world of true crime for her latest project.

As announced on Tuesday (April 29), Roberts will host the new Hulu three-part true crime docuseries Murder Has Two Faces, which is set to premiere next Tuesday (May 6). According to the official description, the series “shines a social justice light on harrowing, lesser-known cases that were eclipsed in the media by more notorious murders.”

Each episode investigates a crime that shares uncanny similarities with high-profile cases, including Laci Peterson, Chandra Levy, and the Craigslist Killer. The cases include Evelyn Hernandez, a pregnant mother who disappeared with her 5-year-old-son before her remains, like Laci Peterson’s, were found in the San Francisco Bay.

Another episode will detail the case of Joyce Chiang, a promising young attorney who vanished and was found dead in Washington, DC, like Chandra Levy. While another episode will dive into the cast of The Tagged Killer, an American serial killer who used social networking, like the Craigslist Killer, to lure women to secluded locations where some met their tragic deaths.

The series will feature exclusive interviews with friends and families of the victims as they fight for attention and justice for their loved ones, exploring the possible connections to the highly publicized cases.

“With Murder Has Two Faces, I wanted to challenge the narrative around whose stories get told — and why,” said Lisa Cortés, the show’s executive producer and director. “These cases are as haunting, as tragic, and as deserving of national attention as the ones we all know. ABC News Studios and Robin Roberts were the perfect partners in helping bring visibility to these hidden figures.”

Cortés continued, “By spotlighting these overlooked lives, we’re not just telling true crime stories — we’re confronting the biases that determine which victims are seen, heard, and afforded justice.”

Murder Has Two Faces is produced by Cortés Filmworks and Blue Ant Studios for ABC News Studios. Jon Sechrist, Tara Malone, Laura Michalchyshyn, Matthew Hornburg and Mark J.W. Bishop serve as executive producers alongside Cortés. For ABC News Studios, Claire Weinraub is executive producer, Katie Conway is senior producer, and David Sloan serves as senior executive producer.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming docuseries above.

Murder Has Two Faces, Premieres, Tuesday, May 6, Hulu