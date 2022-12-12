National Lampoon’s Vacation reunion alert! Over the weekend, Chevy Chase and his wife from the iconic movies, Beverly D’Angelo, came together for a series of cozy photos on social media — and they weren’t alone…

Chase and D’Angelo were also joined by “the girl in the red Ferrari” from the original Vacation movie, none other than supermodel Christie Brinkley! The three were in attendance at a convention called Steel City Con near Pittsburgh and were posting up a storm on TikTok and Instagram.

Wearing festive holiday sweaters, the threesome posed with their arms around each other for the reunion pics.

Chase starred in multiple versions of the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise, including National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Chase and D’Angelo starred as patriarch and matriarch Clark and Ellen Griswold.

The 79-year-old actor is starring in the upcoming R.L. Stine adaptation of his book Zombie Town alongside fellow SNL alumni Dan Aykroyd. In 2022, Brinkley competed in the 7th season of The Masked Singer as a Lemur, and D’Angelo can be seen in the recently-released Violent Night, now in theaters.

Last week, Chase also released a Where Are They Now? video on his TikTok account featuring D’Angelo and other stars of the Christmas Vacation movie, including Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki who portrayed the Griswold children in the holiday classic.

Guess it’s the perfect time to say… Merry Christmas. S***ter was full!