Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes, which is returning to broadcast TV after a one-year hiatus. The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, starting at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. The 2022 Golden Globes was reduced to a Twitter thread after it failed to secure presenters and a network following backlash over its lack of diversity.

The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will kick off the 2023 award season and take place live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were the last people to host the show, co-hosting for the fourth time in 2021.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” said Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

The Golden Globes honors both television and film in its yearly ceremony. Carmichael won big at the 2022 Emmy Awards earlier this year when he took home the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special prize for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. He was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live, pictured above.

NBC previously pulled the awards show following controversy over the HFPA’s lack of diversity within the organization, its yearly nominees, and other ethical concerns. The network is allowing the award show to return under a one-year contract.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement when the return was announced in September.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

