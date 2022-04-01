Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out as Gay in HBO Comedy Special ‘Rothaniel’

Jerrod Carmichael shared some big news in his upcoming comedy special, Rothaniel, for HBO. The comedian — who is set to host Saturday Night Live on April 2 — got candid for the crowd at his special, which taped in February and airs Friday, April 1 on HBO.

Set at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club, Carmichael’s special shines a light on his own family history and weaves it with his coming out process. After officially coming out as gay, Carmichael delves into the specifics of what that’s meant for him and his family, as Variety reports.

According to the outlet, Carmichael told a story about catching his father cheating and how that sparked something in him. “After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he shared. “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

The reveal got an ovation from the crowd and Carmichael responded by saying, “I’m accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it.” As his set continued, Carmichael added, “I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

Best known for The Carmichael Show and movies like Neighbors and The Disaster Artist, Carmichael has also executive produced many titles, among which include Hulu‘s Ramy, Fox‘s former comedy Rel, and his own HBO special, among others.

See his full standup set when Rothaniel airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max, and catch the comedian on Saturday Night Live this weekend on NBC.

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Comedy Special, Friday, April 1, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max