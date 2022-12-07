‘The Simpsons’: Andrea Bocelli & Family Feature in Holiday Short ‘Feliz Navidad’

‘Tis the season for a Simpsons holiday short as Disney+ announced the animated family’s latest adventure, The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad, set to launch Thursday, December 15.

Streaming exclusively on the platform, Feliz Navidad sees Homer surprise Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia. All of the Bocellis voice their onscreen counterparts alongside Marge, Homer, Lisa, Bart, and other favorite characters.

Along with their animated appearance, Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli will also release the new single “Feliz Navidad” which is featured in the short and off of their new album A Family Christmas.

Just two days later on December 17, The Simpsons mark another celebration, this time their 33rd anniversary following the first episode of the show which aired in 1989. And if you can’t get enough of The Simpsons, the first 33 seasons of the series are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad is the latest in a collection of shorts from The Simpsons created exclusively for Disney+. Among the previously released shorts are Welcome to the Club, When Billie Met Lisa, Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and The Simpsons Plusaversary.

All of the aforementioned shorts are also streaming now alongside the regular series and can be found under The Simpsons collection on Disney+. Don’t miss The Simpsons as they meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad, and catch a little peek at the animated fun with the photo, above.

The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in Feliz Navidad, Premieres Thursday, December 15, Disney+