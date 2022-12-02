‘NCIS,’ ‘Hawai’i’ & ‘LA’ Agents Team up in Crossover (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Gary Cole, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS agents are making the trips to D.C., Hawai’i, and Los Angeles in the upcoming major crossover to kick off 2023. For the first time, the franchise is taking over a night with a three-hour event, and to go along with the behind-the-scenes photo of cast members from all the shows, CBS has started to release images from the NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles episodes.

A hitman brings the three teams together, after a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor is found dead of an apparent suicide but his former students suspect foul play. While investigating his past, the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

It all begins on Monday, January 2 at 8/7c on NCIS. “Too Many Cooks” is the episode that brings everyone together for the professor’s retirement party then features the beginning of the investigation. NCIS: LA‘s Chris O’Donnell (Callen) and LL Cool J (Sam) and Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey (Tennant) and Noah Mills (Jesse) guest star.

Then, on NCIS: Hawai’i at 9/8c, Tennant, Palmer (NCISBrian Dietzen), and Sam are captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team in “Deep Fake.” Also, Jesse, Ernie (Jason Antoon), Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Alden Parker (NCISGary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations. O’Donnell also guest stars.

Finally, it all includes in NCIS: LA‘s “A Long Time Coming” at 10/9c. Rountree (Caleb Castille) and Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) are ambushed while searching for Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang, and psychopath hunts them down. NCIS‘ Cole and Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) and NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy) guest star.

Scroll down to check out the photos from these episodes.

NCISNCIS: Hawai’iNCIS: LA Crossover, Monday, January 2, 2023, 8/7c, CBS

Chris O'Donnell and Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS

NCIS: LA‘s Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and NCIS‘ Torres (Wilmer Valderrama)

Vanessa Lachey and Katrina Law in 'NCIS'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and NCIS‘ Knight (Katrina Law)

Gary Cole, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS‘ Parker (Gary Cole), NCIS: LA‘s Sam (LL Cool J), and NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Tennant and Jesse (Noah Mills)

Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, and LL Cool J in 'NCIS: LA'
Michael Yarish/CBS

NCIS: LA

NCIS: LA‘s Callen, Kensi (Daniela Ruah), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and Sam

Vanessa Lachey and Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS: LA'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Tennant and NCIS‘ Torres

The Casts of 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: LA' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Behind the Scenes

Brian Dietzen, Chris O’Donnell, Vanessa Lachey, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Noah Mills, and LL Cool J

NCIS

NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS: Los Angeles

