HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

FBOY Island fans are getting some sad news tonight because HBO Max’s gleefully dumb and rather self-aware dating show has been canceled after a measly two seasons.

The reality dating series, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women (OK, honestly, Instagram Models) as they chose a potential partner from a pool of 24 dudes (Also Instagram models) by trying to figure out which of the contestants were the “F-boys” — who were there only to hook up and declare themselves the king of the “F-boys” in the familiar reality TV trope of the “confessional” — and which were normal, nice possibly-bring-home-to-mother guys actually searching for a relationship.

Variety has the exclusive, and according to their source, “There have been layoffs and it’s less people doing more work,” with the bulk of the shake-up allegedly falling “on the Warner side.” In August, after 70 layoffs across HBO and HBO Max were confirmed, chief content officer Casey Bloys sent a memo laying out how scripted programming would become the brand’s main focus.

HBO Max’s unscripted slate includes shows such as Selena + Chef, Legendary, The Big Brunch, and Kraftopia. No unscripted series at HBO Max have been renewed since the merger.

The reality dating show awarded a cash prize of $100,000 to the couple that included a nice guy. If one of the end players was an F-Boy? Then the money was all his.

FBOY Island was executive produced by creator Elan Gale, Jason Goldberg, Ben Bitoni, Glaser, and showrunner Sam Dean.

