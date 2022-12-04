‘Wolf Pack’ Sneak Peek Teases a Wild Animal to Hunt (VIDEO)

Jeff Davis, mastermind of MTV’s Teen Wolf,is bringing another werewolf story to the small screen (and we’re not even talking about the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie). The producer is developing a new Paramount+ show titled Wolf Pack, a new clip of which debuted at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, December 4, with star Rodrigo Santoro on hand to deliver the goods.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” Paramount+ explains.

“Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

The series — hitting Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada — stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray as those four teens.

You never know what’s lurking in the shadows. Are you ready to join the pack? 🐺 @WolfPackOnPPlus premieres January 26th, only on #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/F6E33pgfIH — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) December 4, 2022

Santoro, meanwhile, plays Los Angeles park ranger Garrett Briggs, while Sarah Michelle Gellar — an executive producer on the series — plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey. The two can be seen talking about a “little more wild than most” animal — and disagreeing about what exactly it is.

“Tonally, it’s a very different show than Teen Wolf,” Davis told TV Insider in October. “It’s a little more adult; it’s a little more real. … You will see this show, and you will know this was made with love and passion, and it was made to be cinematic.”

The Wolf Pack cast also includes Stella Smith, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Zack Nelson, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

Wolf Pack, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 26, 2023, Paramount+