Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Movie Premiere 8/7c

Living legend Dolly Parton goes meta with her latest TV-movie charmer, which goes behind the scenes of the making of a live Dolly Yuletide special, filmed on location at Tennessee’s Dollywood. It’s a down-home comedy of backstage errors and delights, with plenty of music, 19 tunes in all including “9 to 5” and “When Life Is Good Again,” featuring guests Jimmy Fallon, Jimmie Allen, Miley Cyrus and as the Three Wise Mountain Men, Willie Nelson, Zach Williams and Billy Ray Cyrus. If you miss it, NBC airs it again on Dec. 21. Followed by Deck the Wall: A Holiday Spectacular (10/9c), a special episode of the game show The Wall, in which Cassandra, a mother and pastor from Aurora, Ohio, teams with social-worker daughter Victoria to answer holiday-themed trivia questions, hoping the balls drop in their favor for some big money.

Call Me Kat

9:30/8:30c

One more chance to savor the scene-stealing of beloved comic character actor Leslie Jordan, who filmed his final performance for this sitcom before his untimely death in October. The episode revolves around Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) Friendsgiving dinner, with a murder mystery theme that doesn’t sit well with her guests, while Phil (Jordan) has a romantic dilemma. He will be missed.

Branson

Series Premiere 10/9c

A four-part docuseries from filmmaker Chris Smith (100 Foot Wave) profiles the adventurous billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, who sits for an interview shortly before his historic July 2021 space flight aboard the Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. The first chapter follows his youthful exploits as he leaves school as a dyslexic teenager, creates a magazine and a mail-order record business that would lead to his triumphant launch of Virgin Records and megastores.

Everett Collection

The Killers

8/7c

The vintage movie channel’s “Star of the Month” is the glamorous cinema siren Ava Gardner (1922-1990), whose breakthrough performance as femme fatale Kitty Collins in the Hemingway-inspired 1946 film noir classic launches a month-long tribute on Thursdays. Followed by her appearance opposite Clark Gable in 1947’s The Hucksters (10/9c), a sendup of radio advertising.

More from the ever-popular Yule TV Log:

