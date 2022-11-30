Take It Off! Take It Off! Subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

It’s down to two contestants on The Masked Singer for the November 30 Season 8 finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at a new performance from one of the hopefuls.

Only The Lambs and Harp remain, and in the video above, you can see the former performing “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. Watch the clip to see the reactions from the audience as well as panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

The Masked Singer is ending its eighth season with a two-hour finale that will crown one of these two the winner and recipient of the Golden Mask Trophy. But will it be The Lambs or Harp to come out on top? Both will perform multiple times during the finale.

The two-hour episode will begin by giving viewers a chance to relive the best moments of the season, from unforgettable performances to heartwarming moments and everything in between. The second hour will see both finalists singing for the win, with only one becoming the Queen(s) of The Masked Singer.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, eight gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So far, the celebrities who have been unmasked are: William Shatner as Knight; Eric Idle as Hedgehog; *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird; Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat; Montell Jordan as Panther; The Brady Bunch‘s Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland as the Mummies; Daymond John as Fortune Teller; Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid; Mario Cantone as Maize; Jerry Springer as Beetle; Kat Graham as Robo Girl; Joey Lawrence as Walrus; Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake; George Clinton as Gopher; George Foreman as Venus Fly Trap; Chris Jericho as Bride; Adam Carolla as Avocado; Linda Blair as Scarecrow; Ray Parker Jr. as Sir Bug a Boo; and Nikki Glaser as Snowstorm.

The Masked Singer, Two-Hour Season 8 Finale, Wednesday, November 30, 8/7c, Fox