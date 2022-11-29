Disney shows off a new 2D animation style in the Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again movie trailer, released Tuesday, November 29. In the animated Night at the Museum spinoff, Zachary Levi (Shazam!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) voices Larry Daley (played by Ben Stiller in the original live-action franchise), the night guard privy to the museum’s big secret. The museum’s exhibit occupants, who come alive each night, urge Larry to hire his son, Nick Daley, to be a night guard for his summer job. Nick is voiced by Joshua Bassett of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again premieres December 9 exclusively on Disney+. As the streamer describes, the original movie “is about the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down. Nick Daley’s summer gig as night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father’s footsteps and is determined not to let him down.”

The synopsis continues: “Luckily, he is familiar with the museum’s ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.”

Check out the full Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again trailer above.

Bassett and Levi are joined by Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, Fleabag) as Dr. McPhee, Alice Isaaz (Notre-Dame) as Joan of Arc, Gillian Jacobs (Love, Community) as Erica, Joseph Kamal (9-1-1, The Flight Attendant) as Kahmunrah, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Teddy Roosevelt (he also co-wrote the original film’s screenplay), Akmal Saleh (Tracey McBean) as Seth, Kieran Sequoia (Daybreak, Godless) as Sacagawea, Jack Whitehall (Bad Education, Jungle Cruise) as Octavius, Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Fire Island) as Ronnie, and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) as Jedidiah.

The film is directed by Matt Danner with a screenplay from Ray DeLaurentis and Will Schifrin. Shawn Levy, who directed all three of the Night at the Museum movies, serves as producer, and executive producers are Emily Morris, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan, with music by John Paesano.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, December 9, Disney+