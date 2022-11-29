Eric Fleishman Dies: ‘Celebrity Sweat’ Host & Personal Trainer to Stars Was 53

Eric Fleishman, the celebrity personal trainer whose clients included actress Kirstie Alley and Ethan Suplee has died. He was 53.

According to People, Fleishman, who was better known as “Eric the Trainer,” passed away on Thanksgiving at his home in Glendale, California. A cause of death has not been reported, but a post on his official Instagram page confirmed the passing on Saturday, November 26.

“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022,” read the post, which included a slideshow of photos of Fleishman. “His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love.”

The post also encouraged fans and supporters to “join them in celebrating his life by sharing experiences, memories, and tributes to [email protected]”

“Please send photos, videos, music, and stories as to how Eric impacted your life,” the post continued. “Our hope is to assemble these contributions for a Celebration of Life ceremony in the near term. The date and time of this event will be forthcoming shortly.”

Fleishman made a name for himself as a trainer to the stars, working with several celebrity clients, including boy band Big Time Rush. According to his website, he helped train Michelle Branch, Big John McCarthy, Rachel Crow, and Max Martini. He also hosted the AXS reality series Celebrity Sweat, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at the lifestyles of various athletes, actors, musicians, and fighters.

In addition to training, Fleishman also ran a fitness consulting business and was a frequent contributor to Muscle and Fitness magazine, where he was a member of their advisory board. He also hosted many of Muscle & Fitness’ online top-rated videos. He also made appearances on The Tyra Banks Show and the TV Guide Channel.

Tributes quickly poured in from fans and celebrities following news of Fleishman’s passing. “Larger than life man. Larger than life impact,” wrote Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush. “This is absolutely heartbreaking news. He will live on forever in the people he helped and inspired. Myself included. Love you forever Eric!”

“Terrible news. My heart goes out to Alysia and Henry,” added Branch, while 90210 actor Matt Lanter commented, “Crushed. Eric made such an impact on my life and I don’t think he even knew it. I’m just shocked.”

“This breaks my heart. Truly one of the brightest people I’ve ever known,” said 13 Reasons Why actress Chelsea Alden. “Sending so much love to his family, and all who knew and loved him.”

“I’m heartbroken Eric. You inspired so so many people with your infectious positive energy everyday,” added Project Blue Book star Sofia Milos. “I’m grateful to have known you and spent the past 3 years working out with you everyday and looking forward to it! For your energy, humor and light. You will be greatly missed by us all forever.”