‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Could Feature More of the Addams Family

Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix‘s latest adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic cartoon strip, but a second season could see appearances from more members of the Addams Family.

Wednesday, which premiered on the streamer on November 23, features brief appearances from Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively. However, co-showrunner Miles Millar said the famous couple could be featured more in a potential second season.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters, and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar told TV Line in a recent interview. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

While the show has yet to be officially picked up for another season, Millar stated that they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

Created by Millar and Alfred Gough, the new series revolves around the titular Wednesday, who is sent to the Nevermore Academy, a school for misfits and outcasts. While she struggles to fit in with her fellow students, Wednesday also comes to grips with her psychic abilities and, at the same time, begins investigating a series of murders in the area.

Wednesday has had a positive reception from critics, with Ortega receiving praise for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams, a character originally played by Christina Ricci, who co-stars in the Netflix series. Speaking to MTV News, Ortega revealed that she didn’t ask Ricci for advice while on set, explaining that she didn’t want to “rip her off.”

“I think when [Ricci] was on set, neither one of us said Wednesday once to each other,” she said. “I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing. And then I felt like I didn’t want to pull up something that she did 30 years ago, for one, the sake of my own benefit, but two, I didn’t want to rip her off. And I didn’t want to be too much like her.”

Wednesday, Streaming now, Netflix