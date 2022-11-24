‘Wednesday’: The Cast Plays Addams Family Superlatives (VIDEO)

Wednesday has arrived on Netflix, and with it, the dawning of a new era for the Addams Family.

Over the years, the iconic clan has graced televisions, movie screens, and more, but none have focused quite so much on fan-favorite Wednesday Addams until now. Jenna Ortega takes on the titular role as the dark and moody daughter to Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), exploring the character’s teen years at Nevermore Academy.

There she unlocks secrets about her family’s past, as well as the hidden history of Jericho, the town where the school is located. And TV Insider, in turn, unlocked some fun behind-the-scenes secrets during a round of “Addams Family Superlatives” with the cast when they stopped by our studio at New York Comic Con.

Ortega, Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar answered some of our burning Addams Family-related questions about who is the mom of the group, who is the biggest scaredy cat, who is the peacekeeper, who has the best signature look, and much more.

Needless to say, their answers didn’t disappoint as they made observations about each other and themselves in this fun and reflective segment. As seen in the video above, when asked, “who is the goth sibling?” It was a unanimous response that Jenna is. “Jenna is the most Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, it was a toss-up when it came to a signature look as Ortega said, “Um, that’s hard because I really love Weems, her monochromatic looks, but I think that that hair and mustache paying tribute to the comics is phenomenal,” Ortega mused about her onscreen dad’s Gomez look.

See what else they had to share in the fun footage above, and don’t miss these stars and more in Wednesday on Netflix.

Wednesday, Streaming now, Netflix