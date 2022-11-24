‘Wednesday’: The Cast Plays Addams Family Superlatives (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Wednesday

 More

Wednesday has arrived on Netflix, and with it, the dawning of a new era for the Addams Family.

Over the years, the iconic clan has graced televisions, movie screens, and more, but none have focused quite so much on fan-favorite Wednesday Addams until now. Jenna Ortega takes on the titular role as the dark and moody daughter to Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), exploring the character’s teen years at Nevermore Academy.

'Wednesday' stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez

(Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

There she unlocks secrets about her family’s past, as well as the hidden history of Jericho, the town where the school is located. And TV Insider, in turn, unlocked some fun behind-the-scenes secrets during a round of “Addams Family Superlatives” with the cast when they stopped by our studio at New York Comic Con.

Ortega, Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar answered some of our burning Addams Family-related questions about who is the mom of the group, who is the biggest scaredy cat, who is the peacekeeper, who has the best signature look, and much more.

'Wednesday' Cast Previews Kooky Addams Family Spinoff
Related

'Wednesday' Cast Previews Kooky Addams Family Spinoff

Needless to say, their answers didn’t disappoint as they made observations about each other and themselves in this fun and reflective segment. As seen in the video above, when asked, “who is the goth sibling?” It was a unanimous response that Jenna is. “Jenna is the most Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, it was a toss-up when it came to a signature look as Ortega said, “Um, that’s hard because I really love Weems, her monochromatic looks, but I think that that hair and mustache paying tribute to the comics is phenomenal,” Ortega mused about her onscreen dad’s Gomez look.

See what else they had to share in the fun footage above, and don’t miss these stars and more in Wednesday on Netflix.

Wednesday, Streaming now, Netflix

Wednesday - Netflix

Wednesday where to stream

Wednesday

Gwendoline Christie

Jenna Ortega

Luis Guzmán

Tim Burton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Scottish Deerhound, Claire, Best In Show 2021 in the National Dog Show
1
‘The National Dog Show’: Turkey Day’s Top Dogs Through the Years
Kesley Grammer and David Hyde Pierce in 'Frasier'
2
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Scarecrow on 'The Masked Singer'
3
‘The Masked Singer’s Scarecrow on Special Unmasking: ‘I Begged Fox to Let Me’
Jocko Sims in 'New Amsterdam'
4
‘New Amsterdam’: Jocko Sims on Reynolds’ Reaction to That Shock for Max
Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Jennifer Aniston in 'Friends'
5
‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Episodes, Ranked