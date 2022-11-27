Cornered: Get to Know ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Stars Tyler Posey & Tyler Hoechlin (VIDEO)

Many of the stars of the Teen Wolf MTV series (2011-2017) are back in the upcoming Paramount+ movie, and while previewing what’s to come in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine video suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) and Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale) also answered some of our questions about them.

Both were able to quickly answer what they’d be doing if they weren’t actors. “Professional baseball player,” Hoechlin said, not surprising his co-star. As for Posey, he’d be a musician.

When it comes to relaxing and their favorite activities, Hoechlin said being on a boat while Posey named puppies and riding motorcycles.

Both Posey and Hoechlin had similar answers (eventually) when it comes to qualities they admire most in others and themselves. Both like genuine, honest people. As for what’s important in themselves, Hoechlin did have to take a moment. “I don’t have one,” he shared at first. “He’s emotionless,” Posey joked before choosing “love.” Hoechlin then agreed, adding “kindness” to the list.

Watch the full “Cornered” video interview above to learn more about both Hoechlin and Posey, including their favorite things to eat or prepare, what they’re watching now, and whether they’d rather stay home or go to a party.

Hoechlin and Posey are both reprising their roles in Teen Wolf: The Movie, streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023. In the film, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil emerges. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Teen Wolf: The Movie, Premiere, Thursday, January 26, 2023, Paramount+