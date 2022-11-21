‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Sets Season 2 Premiere at Netflix

Get ready to return to the world of Vikings as Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla sets its Season 2 premiere date for the new year.

The eight-episode second season from showrunner Jeb Stuart will officially arrive Thursday, January 12, 2023, on the streaming platform, giving fans 50-minute installments to binge. Taking place over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived.

Among the Vikings at the heart of this show are legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). In Season 2, the action finds these heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and forever changed their destinies.

Now, as fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat. “The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones,” Stuart told Netflix’s Tudum. “Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment.”

Along with the Season 2 premiere date and the newly-released photos above, fans can look forward to faces old and new in the upcoming chapter. Among the returning cast are Corlett, Gustavsson, Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark. New recruits include Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva.

Vikings: Valhalla is executive produced by Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri. Don’t miss the excitement, catch Vikings: Valhalla when the show returns for Season 2 early next year.

Vikings: Valhalla, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Netflix