Jason David Frank Dies: ‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones & More Pay Tribute

The stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are paying tribute to their late co-star Jason David Frank, who died at the age of 49 on Saturday, November 19.

Frank played Tommy Oliver, aka the Green Ranger (and later the White Ranger), on the popular 1990s children’s action series, starring alongside the likes of Amy Jo Johnson, who played his love interest, the Pink Ranger. Johnson was one of many former Power Rangers stars who took to social media over the weekend to mourn Frank’s passing.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” Johnson wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with Frank during a fan convention. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”

Walter Emanuel Jones, who portrayed Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger, also posted on Instagram, writing, “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Meanwhile, Austin St. John, who starred as Jason Lee Scott, the original Red Ranger, wrote, “Once a ranger, always a ranger” thoughts and prayers….”

“Can’t believe this… Cried all night,” added Blake Foster, who starred alongside Frank as Justin Stewart, the Blue Turbo Ranger, in the Power Rangers movie sequel Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie. “Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”

Nakia Burrise, who played Tanya Sloan, the Yellow Zeo Ranger, also shared her thoughts, writing, “I have really struggled with finding the right words to say… In every family there is chaos, miscommunication, support, but most of all love. I have been blessed to be apart [sic] of the Power Ranger family for 27 years and losing a family member is difficult…. May the Lord wrap his arms around JDF’s wife and kids during this time.”

Elsewhere, Steve Cardenas, who took over the role of the Red Ranger after Austin St. John left the show, shared a heartfelt message alongside a collage of photos with Frank over the years.

“He dedicated his life to the Power Rangers brand and most importantly his fans,” Cardenas wrote. “Jason was the first person to welcome me on set in 1994 and later introduced me to social media, comic cons and event promoters all around the world so that I could reconnect with all of you as we did back then. I will be forever grateful.”