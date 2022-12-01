‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Died by Suicide, Reveals Wife

Jason David Frank‘s wife, Tammie Frank, has revealed the beloved Power Rangers star died by suicide. The actor and MMA athlete passed away on November 19, 2022.

Speaking with People, Tammie set the record straight regarding rumors and speculation about Jason’s passing. She confirmed that he “took his life” in a hotel room during a “weekend getaway” while she was downstairs at the hotel lobby buying snacks.

“While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else,” she explained. “It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Touching on their relationship, Tammie stated, “We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn’t been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting.”

The couple was at a country dancing event on the weekend of Jason’s death. “To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby,” Tammie continued. “I must’ve been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door.”

”I don’t know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life,” she added. “These were the ‘disturbances’ that has been brought up numerous times online.”

Jason was best known for playing Tommy Oliver, aka the Green Ranger, in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He would go on to become the White Ranger, starring in both TV and film adaptations. His last official appearance as the character came in the 2019 video game Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and he also had a cameo in the 2017 film reboot Power Rangers.

“I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else,” Tammie concluded. “The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.”