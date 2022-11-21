2022 American Music Awards: 6 Biggest Moments

It was a glamorous night at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 20) as the biggest stars in music gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Wayne Brady hosted the 50th Annual edition of the AMAs, which aired live on ABC. In an evening of electric performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches, Taylor Swift won all six of her nominations, including Artist of the Year, while Lionel Richie was honored with the Icon Award.

The night also saw a number of memorable performances from the likes of Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Yola, Annita, Ari Lennox, Melissa Etheridge, Carrie Underwood, Lil Baby, and many more.

Here are some of the biggest moments from the ceremony.

Dove Cameron Makes AMAs Debut

Schmigadoon! star Dove Cameron took to the AMAs stage for the first time, performing her hit song “Boyfriend.” Earlier in the evening, she picked up the award for New Artist of the Year, and during her speech, she paid tribute to the Colorado Springs shooting victims.

“On the heels of what happened in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is,” she said.

Pink Performs Olivia Newton-John Tribute

In an emotional tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, Pink performed a beautiful rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from the iconic 1978 film musical Grease.

P!nk performing ‘Hopelessly devoted to you’ at tonight’s American Music Awards in honour of our beautiful Olivia 🕊️🤍#AMAs #AMAs2022 @AMAs pic.twitter.com/4y78al2j4v — Olivia Newton-John Videos (@onjvideos) November 21, 2022

This wasn’t the only Pink performance of the night, however; the Grammy-winner also kicked off the night with the debut of her upbeat new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

Kelly Rowland Reacts After Chris Brown Gets Booed

Kelly Rowland found herself battling a hostile crowd while presenting Chris Brown with the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. When Rowland announced Brown’s victory, boos were heard from several audience members at the Microsoft Theater.

“Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” she began before telling the crowd, “Excuse me, chill out.”

In 2009, Brown was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. The singer later pleaded guilty to felony assault.

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance

Despite being nominated in several categories, Swift wasn’t announced ahead of time to be in attendance. However, she surprised everyone when she arrived to accept her first win of the evening, for Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version).

She gave thanks to a number of artists who helped her with the album, including Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers. And she also gave a shoutout to Blake Lively, for directing the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Stevie Wonder & Charlie Puth Lead Star-Studded Tribute to Lionel Richie

In honor of Ritchie receiving the Icon Award, music legend Stevie Wonder and “Light Switch” hitmaker Charlie Puth took to the stage to perform a medley of Richie’s most famous songs, including “Three Times a Lady,” “Easy (Like Sunday Morning),” “All Night Long (All Night),” and “Say You, Say Me.”

Ari Lennox, Smokey Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, and Muni Long, also joined the tribute for a group performance of “We Are the World,” which received a standing ovation.

Cardi B Joins GloRilla For Show-Stopping Performance

Cardi B made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla for the debut performance of their hit “Tomorrow 2,” a remix of the 23-year-old rapper’s single “Tomorrow.”

It marked Cardi B’s first televised performance since the tragic death of Takeoff, who was a member of the group Migos with Cardi B’s husband, Offset, and Quavo.