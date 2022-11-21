‘Dancing’ Finale, TCM Salutes Angela Lansbury, ‘NCIS’ Talks Turkey, Special Delivery on ‘Good Doctor’
Dancing with the Stars stages its final round. Turner Classic Movies celebrates Angela Lansbury’s film career with showings of her three Oscar-nominated performances. NCIS investigates a shooting at a Thanksgiving 5K. The birth of sextuplets keeps the staff of The Good Doctor busy.
Dancing With the Stars
Four celebs are left in the running to take home the mirrorball: Wayne Brady (with pro Witney Carson), Charli D’Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Bachelorette Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy), who’ll each perform a Redemption Dance and a no-holds-barred Freestyle before the winner is revealed. American Idol champ Jordin Sparks takes the stage to sing “No Air” as fan favorite Selma Blair returns to dance a contemporary routine with pro partner Sasha Farber, and judge Derek Hough takes a spin with fiancé Hayley Ebert to “Chasing Cars.”
The Manchurian Candidate
If you only know the late, great Angela Lansbury as the plucky Jessica Fletcher of Murder, She Wrote fame, you’re in for a treat as TCM devotes a full day and night to her film career. In prime time, the three movies for which she earned Oscar nominations are on display, most notably her work in Candidate as the monstrously manipulative mother of a potential assassin. Also featured: her 1944 debut in Gaslight (10:15/9:15c) as a sly maid and 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray (12:15 am/11:15c) as an ill-fated music-hall singer. In the wee hours, you can see her stop the show repeatedly in her Tony-winning role as the deranged Mrs. Lovett in the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (3:45 am/2:45c).
NCIS
Series star Diana Reasonover co-wrote this year’s holiday episode, in which her character of forensic scientist Kasie joins Agent Knight (Katrina Law) at Knight’s sister’s home for Thanksgiving lunch. But since crime rarely takes a holiday off, the team is called into action to find the unknown shooter who disrupted an annual Thanksgiving 5K.
The Good Doctor
The doctors have their hands full when a woman expecting sextuplets checks in for her high-risk delivery, and Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) divides his docs into teams to ensure their safety. Babies are also front of mind for Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara), who spend the episode confronting the hurdles facing them as they consider starting their own family.
Inside Monday TV:
- FIFA World Cup (2 pm/1c, Fox): The U.S. team faces Wales in the first round of the global soccer tournament.
- GilMORE the Merrier (starts at 10 am/9c, UPtv): The channel’s annual Gilmore Girls marathon begins, hosted by Michael Winters (Stars Hollow’s Taylor Doose), with all 153 episodes of the beloved series airing through Sunday (including the four Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life movies).
- Below Deck (8/7c, Bravo): The long-running escapist reality series sets sail for its 10th season, with Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender guiding their crew as they sail the Caribbean.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): There goes the you-know-what. Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) starts a shop-locally crusade when his favorite restaurant closes and is replaced by a trendy pet spa.
- Doc Martin (streaming on Acorn TV): All of Portwenn is abuzz after word spreads that Martin (Martin Clunes) has been asked to become the dean of Imperial College.