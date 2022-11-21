‘Dancing’ Finale, TCM Salutes Angela Lansbury, ‘NCIS’ Talks Turkey, Special Delivery on ‘Good Doctor’

Dancing With the Stars

Season Finale

Four celebs are left in the running to take home the mirrorball: Wayne Brady (with pro Witney Carson), Charli D’Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Bachelorette Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy), who’ll each perform a Redemption Dance and a no-holds-barred Freestyle before the winner is revealed. American Idol champ Jordin Sparks takes the stage to sing “No Air” as fan favorite Selma Blair returns to dance a contemporary routine with pro partner Sasha Farber, and judge Derek Hough takes a spin with fiancé Hayley Ebert to “Chasing Cars.”

Everett Collection

The Manchurian Candidate

8/7c

If you only know the late, great Angela Lansbury as the plucky Jessica Fletcher of Murder, She Wrote fame, you’re in for a treat as TCM devotes a full day and night to her film career. In prime time, the three movies for which she earned Oscar nominations are on display, most notably her work in Candidate as the monstrously manipulative mother of a potential assassin. Also featured: her 1944 debut in Gaslight (10:15/9:15c) as a sly maid and 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray (12:15 am/11:15c) as an ill-fated music-hall singer. In the wee hours, you can see her stop the show repeatedly in her Tony-winning role as the deranged Mrs. Lovett in the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (3:45 am/2:45c).

CBS

NCIS

9/8c

Series star Diana Reasonover co-wrote this year’s holiday episode, in which her character of forensic scientist Kasie joins Agent Knight (Katrina Law) at Knight’s sister’s home for Thanksgiving lunch. But since crime rarely takes a holiday off, the team is called into action to find the unknown shooter who disrupted an annual Thanksgiving 5K.

ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

The doctors have their hands full when a woman expecting sextuplets checks in for her high-risk delivery, and Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) divides his docs into teams to ensure their safety. Babies are also front of mind for Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara), who spend the episode confronting the hurdles facing them as they consider starting their own family.

