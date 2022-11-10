FIFA World Cup 2022: Your Complete TV Guide
It’s been four long years, but the FIFA World Cup — the biggest single sporting event on the planet (3.57 billion people watched in 2018) — is ready to hit the pitch again as 32 nations battle it out. For U.S. players, the wait has been even longer, after they didn’t qualify for the last tourney in Russia. “[Now the team has a] responsibility to make us believe again,” says Hall of Famer and Fox Sports’ lead studio analyst Alexi Lalas.
The excitement kicks off in Qatar on November 20. The U.S. faces Wales first on November 21 in the group stage; the Black Friday match against England promises to be immense. Leading the U.S. charge is “Captain America”— gifted forward Christian Pulisic. “He has the ideal temperament for that pressure of the world spotlight,” says Fox Sports exec producer David Neal. Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson are also among the names to watch.
While Fox analyst Maurice Edu cites Argentina (led by GOAT Lionel Messi), Brazil and defending champs France as favorites, he believes in the U.S.’s chances to at least make it to the Round of 16. “This is a team that, when we’ve doubted them [in recent international play], they’ve performed well,” Edu says. “I wouldn’t bet against them.”
Soccer’s Starry Fans
Fox Sports had to spring into action when word came that the World Cup, normally a summer mega-event, would be airing during the holidays. “We’re taking advantage of the fact that fall is a more high-rated time, with a lot of eyeballs,” says executive producer David Neal. “And we wanted to make sure people knew Santa Claus was preparing for the World Cup as well.” Thus, the network’s ever-present “’Tis the FIFA World Cup” series of commercials, with Jon Hamm as a decidedly more fit Father Christmas. The ads rate a Super Bowl Sunday–level of quality, including their roster of guest stars: cameos of Tom Brady snarkily suggesting Portugal’s legendary Cristiano Ronaldo might be “getting kind of old,” Mariah Carey called upon to give us a song. Meanwhile, Santa wonders if the U.S. can’t win it all. That would indeed be a miracle.
FIFA World Cup Schedule
Sunday, November 20
11am/10c Qatar vs. Ecuador FS1
Monday, November 21
8am/7c England vs. IR Iran FS1
11am/10c Senegal vs. Netherlands Fox
2/1c USA vs. Wales Fox
Tuesday, November 22
5am/4c Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia FS1
8am/7c Denmark vs. Tunisia FS1
11am/10c Mexico vs. Poland Fox
2/1c France vs. Australia Fox
Wednesday, November 23
5am/4c Morocco vs. Croatia FS1
8am/7c Germany vs. Japan FS1
11am/10c Spain vs. Costa Rica Fox
2/1c Belgium vs. Canada Fox
Thursday, November 24
5am/4c Switzerland vs. Cameroon FS1
8am/7c Uruguay vs. Korea Republic FS1
11am/10c Portugal vs. Ghana Fox
2/1c Brazil vs. Serbia Fox
Friday, November 25
5am/4c Wales vs. IR Iran FS1
8am/7c Qatar vs. Senegal FS1
11am/10c Netherlands vs. Ecuador Fox
2/1c England vs. USA Fox
Saturday, November 26
5am/4c Tunisia vs. Australia FS1
8am/7c Poland vs. Saudi
Arabia FS1
11am/10c France vs. Denmark Fox
2/1c Argentina vs. Mexico Fox
Sunday, November 27
5am/4c Japan vs. Costa Rica FS1
8am/7c Belgium vs. Morocco FS1
11am/10c Croatia vs. Canada Fox
2/1c Spain vs. Germany Fox
Monday, November 28
5am/4c Cameroon vs. Serbia FS1
8am/7c Korea Republic vs. Ghana FS1
11am/10c Brazil vs. Switzerland Fox
2/1c Portugal vs. Uruguay Fox
Tuesday, November 29
10am/9c Netherlands vs. Qatar Fox*
10am/9c Ecuador vs. Senegal FS1*
2/1c IR Iran vs. USA Fox
2/1c Wales vs. England FS1
Wednesday, November 30
10am/9c Tunisia vs. France Fox*
10am/9c Australia vs. Denmark FS1*
2/1c Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico FS1*
2/1c Poland vs. Argentina Fox*
Thursday, December 1
10am/9c Canada vs. Morocco FS1*
10am/9c Croatia vs. Belgium Fox*
2/1c Costa Rica vs. Germany FS1*
2/1c Japan vs. Spain Fox*
Friday, December 2
10am/9c Korea Republic vs. Portugal Fox*
10am/9c Ghana vs. Uruguay FS1*
2/1c Cameroon vs. Brazil Fox*
2/1c Serbia vs. Switzerland FS1*
Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
10am/9c Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up Fox
2/1c Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up Fox
Sunday, December 4
10am/9c Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up Fox
2/1c Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up Fox
Monday, December 5
10am/9c Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up Fox
2/1c Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up Fox
Tuesday, December 6
10am/9c Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up Fox
2/1c Group H winner vs.Group G runner-up Fox
Quarterfinals
Friday, December 9
10am/9c Winners of December 5 matches Fox
2/1c Winners of December 3 matches Fox
Saturday, December 10
10am/9c Winners of December 6 matches Fox
2/1c Winners of December 4 matches Fox
Semifinals
Tuesday, December 13
2/1c Winners of December 9 matches Fox
Wednesday, December 14
2/1c Winners of December 10 matches Fox
Third-Place Match
Saturday, December 17
10am/9c December 13 runner-up vs. December 14 runner-up Fox
Final
Sunday, December 18
10am/9c December 13 winner vs. December 14 winner Fox