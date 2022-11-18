Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?

Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” Gibson said in a statement. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Gatwa added, “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Said showrunner Russell T Davies, “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

Doctor Who said goodbye to Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor in October, and while fans had been expecting her to regenerate into Gatwa’s Doctor — he’d been announced as the Fourteenth — instead, David Tennant (who played the Tenth Doctor) returned! Following the episode, it was revealed that Tennant is actually the Fourteenth Doctor (with Catherine Tate returning as Donna Noble alongside him) for the three specials coinciding with the 60th anniversary in November 2023. Then Gatwa will come in as the Fifteenth Doctor, and he was already glimpsed in the new promo for what’s to come.

Doctor Who, Returns, 2023, BBC America