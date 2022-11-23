Thanksgiving Sports on TV: What to Watch Over the Holiday Weekend

The Thanksgiving weekend is always a big one for sports, and fans can settle in for four fabulous days of football, hockey, hoops, soccer and even pooches. Here’s a roundup of top events on TV November 24-27:

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day tradition continues with the Buffalo Bills at the Detroit Lions (12:30/11:30a c, CBS), the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys (4:30/3:30c, Fox) and the primetime matchup of the New England Patriots visiting Justin Jefferson (pictured) and the Minnesota Vikings (8:20/7:20c, NBC). NBC’s Sunday Night Football (8:20/7:20c) takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

College Football

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels battle for the Golden Egg trophy in their college football rivalry game Thanksgiving Day at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (7/6c, ESPN). Black Friday college football action features Utah State at Boise State (noon/11a c, CBS), Arizona State at Arizona (2/1c, FS1), Arkansas at Missouri (3:30/2:30c, CBS), Nebraska at Iowa (4/3c, BTN), UCLA at California (4:30/3:30c, Fox), Florida at Florida State (7:30/6:30c, ABC) and Wyoming at Fresno State (10/9c, FS1). On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes renew their old rivalry at Ohio Stadium in Columbus (noon/11a c, Fox). Last year, the No. 5 Wolverines upset the No. 2 Buckeyes and snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series. ABC has a primetime matchup with Notre Dame at USC (7:30/6:30c).

The USA takes on old rival England in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Group B match in Qatar on Friday (2/1c, Fox).

National Dog Show

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s popular and long-running dog show was once again taped for this two-hour Thanksgiving Day telecast on NBC (noon/11a c), which has been broadcasting the event since 2002. John O’Hurley is back as host, with cohost Mary Carillo and expert commentary by David Frei, the “dean of dog show commentators.”

The NHL’s Black Friday tradition continues with two games on TNT featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers (5:30/4:30c) and the St. Louis Blues at the Tampa Bay Lightning (8/7c).

College Basketball

It’s college hoops Feast Week on the ESPN networks. Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier make up the field for the Phil Knight Legacy event Thursday through Sunday. Eight men’s teams and four women’s teams compete in the Phil Knight Invitational Thursday through Sunday.

The NBA takes Thanksgiving Day off, but is back on NBA TV Friday with the New Orleans Pelicans at the Memphis Grizzlies (8/7c) and the Denver Nuggets at the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30/9:30c). Saturday has the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Houston Rockets (8/7c, NBA TV) and Sunday features the Dallas Mavericks at the Milwaukee Bucks (8/7c, NBA TV).