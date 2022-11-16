‘Big Little Lies’ Star Zoë Kravitz Dashes Hopes for Season 3 — ‘It’s Done’

While Big Little Lies debuted as a limited series, the Emmy-winning drama went on to return for an even starrier Season 2 in 2019, leaving fans wondering, will there be more? According to star Zoë Kravitz, the answer is no.

During an interview with GQ, the actress read social media questions, one of which prompted, when the stars would return for another chapter. In a candid response, Kravitz revealed, “I don’t think it is.” Upon further elaboration, she explained, “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot. Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It’s heartbreaking. I can’t imagine going on without him.”

“He really was the visionary for that show,” she went on. “Unfortunately, it’s done.” The finality of Kravitz’s comments certainly put to rest the idea that the series will return. But is her denial of the show’s return the final nail in its coffin? Her words are a little different than series costar Laura Dern who recently offered Entertainment Tonight a more hopeful response for the show’s future.

“I mean, we would all love nothing more, we’re like family, just very lucky. I say, let’s hold out hope,” Dern told the outlet. “Let’s keep asking, it might just come true.”

Continuing the series without Vallée would definitely change things up as the director gave the show a distinctive look. He died in December 2021 following a heart attack in his cabin in Canada, he was 58 years old. Along with Big Little Lies, Vallée also directed Dallas Byers Club, Wild, and HBO’s other limited drama Sharp Objects.

While he helmed all seven episodes of the first season of Big Little Lies, Vallée stepped back for Andrea Arnold to tackle directing in Season 2, while he took a more creative approach behind the scenes.

Big Little Lies, Streaming now, HBO Max