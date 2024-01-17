Could ‘Big Little Lies’ Return? 8 Answers We Need After the Season 2 Finale (PHOTOS)

HBO‘s series Big Little Lies took its Season 2 bow on Sunday, July 21, 2019, for what seemed to be the last time, and while a lot of questions were answered, some others were definitely raised.

And it seems that some answers may linger on the horizon as the possibility of a long-awaited third season looms, according to HBO and Max content chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys who told Variety at the 75th Emmy Awards in January 2024 that he’d heard “a little bit about the idea,” regarding rumblings of a third season. “I think it could be great.”

Bloys further teased that stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have been in touch with author Liane Moriarty about potential ways to expand the series. Additionally, David E. Kelley would likely be involved if the idea were to move forward.

“Where you have all these stars, you’ve got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written,” Bloys continued. “So, there’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody’s very busy. But it’s a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We’re excited when they’re ready, and we will take those steps when they’re ready.”

So, while that isn’t an exact confirmation of any kind, there are signs that things are moving in a positive direction for a possible third season.

Set in Monterey, California, the series centers on a group of women who become caught up in a homicide investigation. Originally premiering in June 2019, Big Little Lies Season 2 concluded almost 5 years ago, leaving many viewers to wonder what was next for the Monterey Five — played by Witherspoon, Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz.

From the court case closure to taking a more truthful approach, the ladies of Monterey went through a lot in the season’s final moments. Below, we’re taking a look at all of the answers we still need after the Season 2 finale in case the show does return for a third season.

