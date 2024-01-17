Could ‘Big Little Lies’ Return? 8 Answers We Need After the Season 2 Finale (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Reese Witherspoon in 'Big Little Lies'
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / ©HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Big Little Lies

 More

HBO‘s series Big Little Lies took its Season 2 bow on Sunday, July 21, 2019, for what seemed to be the last time, and while a lot of questions were answered, some others were definitely raised.

And it seems that some answers may linger on the horizon as the possibility of a long-awaited third season looms, according to HBO and Max content chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys who told Variety at the 75th Emmy Awards in January 2024 that he’d heard “a little bit about the idea,” regarding rumblings of a third season. “I think it could be great.”

Bloys further teased that stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have been in touch with author Liane Moriarty about potential ways to expand the series. Additionally, David E. Kelley would likely be involved if the idea were to move forward.

“Where you have all these stars, you’ve got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written,” Bloys continued. “So, there’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody’s very busy. But it’s a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We’re excited when they’re ready, and we will take those steps when they’re ready.”

So, while that isn’t an exact confirmation of any kind, there are signs that things are moving in a positive direction for a possible third season.

Set in Monterey, California, the series centers on a group of women who become caught up in a homicide investigation. Originally premiering in June 2019, Big Little Lies Season 2 concluded almost 5 years ago, leaving many viewers to wonder what was next for the Monterey Five — played by Witherspoon, Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz.

From the court case closure to taking a more truthful approach, the ladies of Monterey went through a lot in the season’s final moments. Below, we’re taking a look at all of the answers we still need after the Season 2 finale in case the show does return for a third season.

9 Great Mary Louise Moments From 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 (PHOTOS)
Related

9 Great Mary Louise Moments From 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Big Little Lies, Streaming now, Max

BLL S2EP7 2
HBO

What Will Happen to the Ladies?

The biggest reveal of the night was when the women met up and walked into the police station together, presumably to share the truth behind Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) demise. But will they all walk out? Detective Quinlan suspected they lied, but is the lie big enough to land them in jail? We’re sure every viewer would like to know.

BLL S2EP7 1
HBO

What’s Next for Bonnie and Nathan?

At the end of the episode, Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) revealed to Nathan (James Tupper) that she never loved him and couldn’t lie anymore. Sadly, we never got to see what was next in their story, so if the show were to return, we’d want to know where this reveal left them and if they’ll divorce.

BLL S2EP7 4
HBO

Will Renata Rid Herself of Gordon?

Sure, Renata’s (Laura Dern) a little tightly wound, but she definitely didn’t deserve to be treated so poorly by her husband Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) who plunged them into bankruptcy as well as cheated on her with the nanny. We saw her get some revenge by smashing his collectibles in the finale, but it would be nice to know whether or not she separated entirely from him.

BLL S2EP7 7
HBO

Is Mary Louise Really Backing Down?

After the judgement was passed that Celeste (Nicole Kidman) would retain her parental rights, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) finally seemed to accept that her son wasn’t who she envisioned. But from what we learned of Mary Louise, she’s not easily deterred and is certainly strange, could her odd behavior resurface to mess with the ladies of Monterey?

BLL S2EP7 3
HBO

Is All Forgiven Between Madeline and Ed?

The couple renewed their vows at the end of the season as a new beginning to their relationship, but knowing Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) as a person, will it last? While there’s plenty to root for when it comes to the pair, there’s still doubt.

BLL S2EP7 8
HBO

Is Celeste Really Okay?

After she retained her parental rights to sons Max and Josh, Celeste appeared to cleanse herself of deceased husband Perry, but does that mean her booze binges and randy behavior has been quit cold turkey?

BLL S2EP7 5
HBO

Is Jane Ready for a Relationship?

While son Ziggy (Iain Armitage) gave his approval, Jane (Shailene Woodley) was hesitant about continuing her relationship with Corey (Douglas Smith). Ultimately, we saw her take a huge step when he stayed with her for the night, but considering the trauma she’s endured, is she really ready?

BLL S2EP7 6
HBO

Will Mary Louise Learn the Truth?

Apart from causing havoc in Monterey, Mary Louise wanted to know the truth behind her son’s death. As hinted in the final moments when the women walked into the police station, it’s safe to assume that they were admitting to their crime, will Mary Louise learn the truth too?

Big Little Lies

Laura Dern

Meryl Streep

Nicole Kidman

Reese Witherspoon

Shailene Woodley

Zoë Kravitz

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lynne Marta in Joe Kidd, 1972
1
‘Y&R’ and ‘Footloose’ Star Lynne Marta Dies at 78
Sienna King and Juno Temple in the 'Fargo' Year 5 finale
2
‘Fargo’ Star Breaks Down Ole Munch & Dot’s Final Meal
Jeopardy January 16, 2024
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Fan Favorite Elimination
Jeopardy Buzzy Cohen Guest Host
4
Buzzy Cohen Gets New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Role After Mayim Bialik Exit
Taylor Tomlinson hosts After Midnight
5
Taylor Tomlinson’s Late Night Show ‘After Midnight’ Premieres – Fans React