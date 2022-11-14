A new Seth Rogen comedy has landed at Apple TV+ after what the streamer describes as a competitive bidding situation. The so far untitled series tracks a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to coexist.

Rogen will star in the comedy in addition to serving as director, writer, and executive producer. Evan Goldberg (Pam & Tommy, The Boys) will also write, direct, and executive produce, and Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory (The White House Plumbers, Veep) will serve as writers, EPs, and co-showrunners.

Each episode of the comedy will clock in at a half hour. James Weaver will executive produce alongside Rogen and Goldberg under their Point Grey Pictures banner along with Lionsgate Television. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers and Frida Perez co-produces. Point Grey has a multi-platform deal with Lionsgate. Pam & Tommy was the production banner’s most recent collaboration with the studio.

Rogen will soon appear in the Apple TV+ comedy Platonic opposite Rose Byrne. Platonic was announced in 2020 but is still impending release.

In June 2022, it was announced that Alisha Wainwright (Palmer), Guy Branum (BROS), Janet Varney (You’re the Worst), Emily Kimball (Daisy Jones and the Six), and newcomer Vinny Thomas would be joining the cast of the half-hour comedy. Platonic is co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for Sony TV.

The Pineapple Express alum is also executive producing a new “mind-bending” series from Borat filmmaker Jason Woliner for Peacock. His trippy animated film, Sausage Party, is also being developed into a series at Prime Video titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Point Grey is also producing this animated comedy.

Gregory and Huyck previously worked on two shows about show business, HBO’s Entourage and The Larry Sanders Show.