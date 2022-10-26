‘Sausage Party’ Spinoff Series ‘Foodtopia’ Ordered at Prime Video

Prime Video has ordered a new animated series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, based on the 2016 animated feature film, from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Point Grey Pictures.

The series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in 2024. Plot details for the upcoming project are being kept firmly “under wrappers,” according to the streamer’s press release. And while story details may be secret, the all-star voice cast lineup isn’t.

Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton will all return to lend their vocals to the show. Meanwhile, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are the latest to join the universe, offering up their vocals for the project which is currently in production.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now,” said Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in a statement shared by Prime Video. The pair also work together on the platform’s mega-hit The Boys.

“The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by showrunners Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter who co-wrote the 2016 animated feature with Rogen and Goldberg. Meanwhile, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee are executive producing via Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the film, returns as supervising director for the series and will executive produce alongside Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein.

Stay tuned for more on Sausage Party: Foodtopia as production for the series continues at Prime Video.

