Peacock Orders ‘Mind-Bending’ Project From ‘Borat’ Filmmaker Jason Woliner to Series

Peacock has a new project coming from filmmaker Jason Woliner (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, but we’re going to have to wait to hear any substantial details.

The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order of the untitled project that is said to be “in the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” It is described as “a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale” as well as “a mind-bending series” with “a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists.” Woliner has been shooting it for over a decade.

“We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey,” Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

Added Lionsgate Television EVP & Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst, “This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year. This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.”

Joining director Woliner, Rogen, and Goldberg as executive producers are James Weaver, Loreli Alanis, Megan Ellison, Michael Sagol, and Bert Hamelinck. Tyler Ben-Amotz is a producer. The series is produced by Point Grey Studios and Caviar.