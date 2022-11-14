Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35/10:35c

It doesn’t get more boss than this. For three nights (through Wednesday), Bruce Springsteen performs and chats with the host in what has become known as a Tonight Show takeover. He’s the lead guest Monday, also performing from his new album, “Only the Strong Survive.” He’ll play four songs in all through Wednesday, with a final performance held to air on Tonight’s Thanksgiving show on Nov. 24. This is Springsteen’s third time on Tonight, but his first takeover and first musical performance.

ABC/Art Streiber

The Good Doctor

10/9c

He still looks awfully boyish, but Freddie Highmore has been playing autistic savant surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy for 100 episodes already. In the milestone hour, the hospital loses power during a heatwave, and Shaun’s wife Lea (Paige Spara) works with his mentor Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) to come up with a quick solution before a shutdown threatens patients’ lives. In the OR, Shaun clashes with new resident Danni Powell (Savannah Welch) over a patient’s treatment, once again testing his capacity for compromise.

Celebrity IOU

9/8c

Beloved comic actor Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat), who passed away last month, was never shy about using his fame for good. He’s a natural for this hit series, working with Jonathan and Drew Scott to give friends dating back 40 years a life-changing renovation of their Southwestern home.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Teletubbies

Season Premiere

Eh-oh! Those dancing dervishes are back to enchant your preschool child with 26 new 12-minute episodes. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess in now the narrator, but the format is the same as ever, as Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po romp to “Tummy Tales” and songs that could become your new earworm.

Inside Monday TV:

The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) comes to regret hiring neighbor kid Grover ( Hank Greenspan ) to work part-time at his business.

) to work part-time at his business. The Voice (8/7c, NBC): The live shows begin, with the Top 16 performing in front of the coaches with hopes of advancing to the Top 13.

9-1-1 (8/7c, Fox): Athena (Angela Bassett) is worried for daughter May’s ( Corinne Massiah ) safety after she encounters a disturbed and dangerous student at her college. If Athena’s on the case, maybe we should be concerned about the student’s well-being.

) safety after she encounters a disturbed and dangerous student at her college. If Athena’s on the case, maybe we should be concerned about the student’s well-being. NCIS (9/8c, CBS): Well, this is awkward. The NCIS unit is called in to investigate the Secretary of the Navy (Carolyn Hennesy) when her husband accuses her of trying to kill him.

Taken Hostage (9/8c, PBS): A two-part American Experience (concluding Tuesday) revisits the 444-day ordeal of the 52 American diplomats, Marines and civilians held hostage at Iran’s American Embassy in Tehran.

(9/8c, PBS): A two-part American Experience (concluding Tuesday) revisits the 444-day ordeal of the 52 American diplomats, Marines and civilians held hostage at Iran’s American Embassy in Tehran. E! News (11:30/10:30c, E!): Get a last dose of entertainment news in a revival of the infotainment show, now hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester .

. Stutz (streaming on Netflix): Jonah Hill directs and produces a documentary profile of celebrity psychiatrist Phil Stutz, who walks the viewer through “The Tools,” his signature visualization exercises.