Gossip Girl is back on HBO Max for Season 2 in December, and the sparks are ready to fly.

The streamer released a new trailer that gives a first glimpse of a beloved villain from the original Gossip Girl series, Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg).

In the trailer, Manhattan’s young and wealthy are seen scheming, cheating, lying, and fighting while Gossip Girl narrates the drama over Amy Winehouse’s chilling “You Know I’m No Good.” At the end, Georgina appears, having apparently broken into Audrey’s (Emily Alyn Lind) home.

“Did you know that you have four weak points of entry and a very pliable super?” Georgina menacingly tells her, in the trailer, above.

The logline for Season 2 gives a hint at exactly what we can look forward to in the upcoming season:

It’s the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite. She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get.

It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.

Sounds very dramatic, and who could ask for anything less from this squad?

Gossip Girl also stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah.

Gossip Girl, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 1, HBO Max