‘The Crown’ Stars on Bringing a Modern Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip to the Screen

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The Crown has returned with a new Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce take on the coveted roles.

Unlike past seasons of the Netflix hit from Peter Morgan, this chapter follows the British royal family during a highly-publicized period in their lives, and while there’s a lot of real-life material to provide inspiration, it made the prospect of playing the Queen that much more daunting, according to Staunton who spoke with TV Insider alongside her costar and onscreen spouse Pryce.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce in 'The Crown' Season 5'

(Credit: Netflix)

“It was more challenging for me certainly,” Staunton acknowledges. “This is the Queen who I feel that people remember the most, and therefore, yes, that added another pressure for me, but then, you know, I had to just get on with that and not let it influence me in any way. This was just Peter Morgan’s script, this Queen at this time of her life, and therefore I spent a lot of time worrying about that and had to let it go.”

Pryce reveals that he had a little less to go off of in terms of real-life material, saying, “As far as I’m concerned, Imelda had the harder job because the Queen is an ever-present image in people’s lives, in Britain anyway, and Philip was someone who I only ever knew anything about from what I read about him in the newspapers.”

3 Key Relationships to Watch in 'The Crown' Season 5
Related

3 Key Relationships to Watch in 'The Crown' Season 5

As Season 5 unfolds, much of Prince Philip’s story takes place behind the scenes, adding to the show’s fictional drama aspect. “I never heard him speak in public or heard him make any pronouncements,” adds Pryce. “So he was always a kind of an enigma.” See the full interview with the stars, above, for larger peek behind the curtain and where things could be headed in Season 6.

The Crown, Season 5, Streaming now, Netflix

Imelda Staunton

Jonathan Pryce

Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gopher in 'The Masked Singer'
1
Why Gopher Finally Did ‘The Masked Singer’
Amy Schneider on Jeopardy!
2
Amy Schneider Wins Through to ‘Jeopardy!’ ToC Finals After Ken Jennings Gets Corrected
Matthew Wilkas, Madeline Wise, Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden for 'So Help Me Todd'
3
Skylar Astin Teases Intro of Absentee Wright Sibling on ‘So Help Me Todd’
Elizabeth Debicki in 'The Crown' Season 5
4
Fact vs. Fiction: Did ‘The Crown’ Get Diana’s BBC Interview Right?
5
The 50 Best Holiday Specials and Movies of All Time