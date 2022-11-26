‘Firefly Lane’ Final Season: Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke Answer Burning Questions

Firefly Lane is finally coming back December 2 on Netflix. The second season will be its last, and Sarah Chalke says Season 2 will hit you in the same heartstrings as Season 1.

“The show makes you laugh, cry, and then some; like Season 1 — to the power of three,” says Chalke, who, with Katherine Heigl, talked about the final 16-episode run of this beautifully played portrait of besties through three decades.

Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) is ambitious Tully Hart, who walked away from her talk show The Girlfriend Hour at the close of Season 1, with Chalke (Scrubs) as Kate Mularkey, her pal since age 14 — until events imploded their bond in the finale. The series, which plays out across three timelines (1970s, ’80s, and early 2000s), left viewers with lots of questions.

Here, Heigl and Chalke answer three of them ahead of the Firefly Lane Season 2 premiere.

Has this indestructible friendship really gone sideways?

Katherine Heigl: It’s the last thing you expect. It’s a moral dilemma. My heart broke for Tully; I’m attached to her. It was hard to play.

Kate’s husband Johnny (Ben Lawson) survives his Season 1 finale injuries reporting in Iraq. Do we see more romance?

Sarah Chalke: We see them fall in love through the ’80s. Their dating, marriage, divorce, back together — all show they’re meant to be.

Heigl: In the ’80s, Tully fights her attraction to a rival anchor, flirty Danny [Ignacio Serricchio]. The 2000s bring a surprise reunion.

In the 2000s, how emotional is it when Kate goes back to work helping Tully make a documentary about finding her dad?

Chalke: It’s a bonding experience. There isn’t any way that it could have worked for Tully other than to have her best friend by her side.

Firefly Lane, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, December 2, Netflix