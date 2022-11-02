‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer Teases Drama for Tully & Kate in Season 2 (VIDEO)

“Promise me that we will always be there for each other,” Tully (Katherine Heigl) tells Kate (Sarah Chalke) in the Firefly Lane trailer for the first part of its second season.

Unfortunately, that can’t always be true for the best friends at the center of the Netflix series, which returns with the first nine episodes of Season 2 on Friday, December 2. Watch the trailer above for a look at their friendship over the years, what Johnny (Ben Lawson) is going through, and much more.

If you’re wondering what could have ended the tight-knit thirty-year friendship of the “Firefly Lane Girls Forever,” Season 2 will give you that answer. Also to come: Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show. When she must start her career over from the bottom, it leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from, which includes a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud (Beau Garrett).

Meanwhile, in the ’80s, we’ll see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, which leads to more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz (Ignacio Serricchio). She just might have met her match — if they can stop arguing for five minutes.

And in the ’70s, teenage Kate (Roan Curtis) and Tully (Ali Skovbye) struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother far away from Firefly Lane. But, the synopsis promises, “as the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

The series also stars Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, and Jolene Purdy.

Showrunner Maggie Friedman executive produces with Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain. Michael Spiller, Shannon Kohli, Vanessa Parise, Katina Medina Mora, Monika Mitchell, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Winnifred Jong direct. Friedman, Savannah Dooley, Becky Hartman Edwards, James Ford Jr, Michael Ross, Barbara Johns, Marissa Lee, and Davah Avena serve as writers.

Firefly Lane, Season 2 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, December 2, Netflix