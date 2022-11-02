‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer Teases Drama for Tully & Kate in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Firefly Lane

 More

“Promise me that we will always be there for each other,” Tully (Katherine Heigl) tells Kate (Sarah Chalke) in the Firefly Lane trailer for the first part of its second season.

Unfortunately, that can’t always be true for the best friends at the center of the Netflix series, which returns with the first nine episodes of Season 2 on Friday, December 2. Watch the trailer above for a look at their friendship over the years, what Johnny (Ben Lawson) is going through, and much more.

If you’re wondering what could have ended the tight-knit thirty-year friendship of the “Firefly Lane Girls Forever,” Season 2 will give you that answer. Also to come: Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show. When she must start her career over from the bottom, it leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from, which includes a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud (Beau Garrett).

Meanwhile, in the ’80s, we’ll see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, which leads to more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz (Ignacio Serricchio). She just might have met her match — if they can stop arguing for five minutes.

And in the ’70s, teenage Kate (Roan Curtis) and Tully (Ali Skovbye) struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother far away from Firefly Lane. But, the synopsis promises, “as the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

'Firefly Lane' to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix
Related

'Firefly Lane' to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix

The series also stars Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, and Jolene Purdy.

Showrunner Maggie Friedman executive produces with Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain. Michael Spiller, Shannon Kohli, Vanessa Parise, Katina Medina Mora, Monika Mitchell, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Winnifred Jong direct. Friedman, Savannah Dooley, Becky Hartman Edwards, James Ford Jr, Michael Ross, Barbara Johns, Marissa Lee, and Davah Avena serve as writers.

Firefly Lane, Season 2 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, December 2, Netflix

Firefly Lane - Netflix

Firefly Lane where to stream

Firefly Lane

Beau Garrett

Ben Lawson

Greg Germann

Ignacio Serricchio

India de Beaufort

Katherine Heigl

Sarah Chalke

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Thomas in 'A Waltons Thanksgiving'
1
Richard Thomas Introduces ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ in Trailer
'Julie & Julia' author Julie Powell
2
Julie Powell, Chef and Author Known for ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Dead at 49
Best HBO Shows of All Time
3
HBO Turns 50: Its 50 Best Shows, Ranked
Josh Dallas in 'Manifest'
4
Watch the First 7 Minutes of ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Now
Gary Cole in 'Office Space' Ad for Walmart
5
See Gary Cole Reprise Bill Lumburgh in ‘Office Space’-Themed Black Friday Ad