‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series Reportedly Being Eyed at Disney+

If you can’t get enough of the world of Indiana Jones, you’ll be happy to hear that Disney+ may soon have a new series about everyone’s favorite archaeologist in the works.

According to Variety, Lucasfilm and The Mouse House have mentioned the idea of a series based around the globe-trotting character in general meetings with writers as of late. There is no writer set to take on the project yet, so nothing is set in stone around plot or any other details. This means the potential series could go in a variety of directions, be it a prequel, spinoff, or something that could pick up where the latest film, Indiana Jones 5, leaves off once it is released in 2023.

That said, with Harrison Ford recently announcing he will not play Indiana Jones again after reprising the role for the 2023 film, it is unlikely he will be involved in the series at all.

The character, created by Philip Kaufman and George Lucas, is one of the most beloved in cinematic history, with four hit films previously released, including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — all directed by Steven Spielberg.

This wouldn’t be the first series based on the iconic character. Back in 1992, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles ran for two seasons on ABC, with Sean Patrick Flanery and Corey Carrier playing versions of the character at different ages in his youth, while George Hall played a much older version at the end of each episode.

And it’s not the first time Disney would be taking their most successful film IP and moving it to the TV world to help build up their streaming platform. Their Marvel Comic Universe shows have all done well, and The Mandalorian proved to be a very successful Star Wars spinoff.