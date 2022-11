Midseason 2023 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere & Return Dates

Fall finales have already started airing (and there are a couple season and series finales in there as well), but don’t worry: your favorites will be back before you know it, along with some new debuts.

A few shows, on ABC and FOX, have special premieres before moving to their time periods. And for some networks, there are some new nights and times for returning shows. Plus, we already know of two series that will be saying goodbye in 2023 — New Amsterdam, in January, and A Million Little Things, kicking off its farewell in February.

Check out the midseason 2023 schedule below for new and returning shows (and be sure to check back as we update it with more dates).

Thursday, December 15

10:00 p.m.: The Parent Test (Series Premiere)(ABC)

Monday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island (Season Premiere)(FOX)

8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: All Stars (Series Premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

Tuesday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Winter Premiere)(FOX)

8:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Will Trent (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

Wednesday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Two-Hour Series Premiere)(FOX)

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

9:31 p.m.: Home Economics (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky: Deadly Trails (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

Thursday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Winter Premiere)(FOX)

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Welcome to Flatch (Winter Premiere)(FOX)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: The Parent Test (Time Period Premiere)(Winter Premiere)(ABC)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Winter Premiere)(FOX)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: The Chase (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

Friday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (Winter Premiere)(NBC)

Sunday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: Alert (Series Premiere, live to all time zones)(FOX)

Monday, January 9

9:00 p.m.: Alert (Time Period Premiere)(FOX)

Wednesday, January 11

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune (Season Premiere)(FOX)

8:00 p.m.: The Conners (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Time Period Premiere)(FOX)

Tuesday, January 17

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Premiere)(FOX)

8:00 p.m.: Night Court (Series Premiere; back-to-back episodes one night only)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Two-hour series finale)(NBC)

Sunday, January 22

9:00 p.m.: Accused (Series Premiere)(FOX)

Monday, January 23

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelor (Season Premiere)(ABC)

10:01 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

Tuesday, January 24

8:30 p.m.: American Auto (Season Premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Accused (Time Period Premiere)(FOX)

Tuesday, January 31

9:00 p.m.: La Brea (Winter Premiere; back-to-back episodes one night only)(NBC)

Wednesday, February 8

8:30 p.m.: Not Dead Yet (Early Series Premiere)(ABC)

9:31 p.m.: Not Dead Yet (Time Period Premiere)(ABC)

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (Final Season Premiere)(ABC)

Sunday, February 12

10:30-11:40 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Season Premiere, live to all time zones)(FOX)

Thursday, February 16

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)(FOX)

9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Series Premiere)(FOX)

Sunday, February 19

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (Season Premiere)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (Season Premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Found (Series Premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: The Company You Keep (Series Premiere)(ABC)

Thursday, February 23

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

10:01 p.m.: Alaska Daily (Winter Premiere)(ABC)

Sunday, February 26

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (Season Premiere)(NBC)

Monday, March 6

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Season Premiere)(NBC)

Tuesday, March 7

10:00 p.m.: That’s My Jam (Season Premiere)(NBC)