Millionaires, it’s official: We’re going to be saying goodbye to the friend group in 2023.

ABC has confirmed that A Million Little Things will be ending with its fifth and final season, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c. Watch a video with the stars — Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez), Grace Park (Grace Park), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), and David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville) — above delivering the news.

“We can’t believe this incredible journey is coming to an end,” Park says, with Giuntoli continuing, “But as we’ve always said from the beginning, we would end this journey when the time was right.” Moses picks up from there with, “And as hard as it is for us to say it,” then Rodriguez finishes: “Now feels like the right time to say goodbye.”

Said creator and executive producer DJ Nash in a statement, “I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right. When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit.”

He continued, “I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show. I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. Terrence and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

Since premiering in 2018, A Million Little Things has followed a tight-knit group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend. They lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational. It also stars Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Joining Nash as executive producers are Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz. Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer.

A Million Little Things, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 10/9c, ABC