The late Leslie Jordan will be a panelist on The Masked Singer Season 8 this week for “Hall of Fame Night,” the series has announced. The episode was filmed prior to the beloved actor’s death on Monday, October 24. He was 67 years old.

Jordan’s posthumous appearance on The Masked Singer will air Wednesday, November 9 at 8/7c on Fox. Community alum Joel McHale will also be a guest panelist in the episode. Jordan previously appeared as a guest panelist on the singing competition show in Season 7.

The Will & Grace and Call Me Kat star died in a car accident in Hollywood, California. Law enforcement suspected he experienced a medical emergency while driving, leading to him crashing his car into a building. An autopsy was scheduled to help determine law enforcement’s theory, but the autopsy was not able to determine a cause of death, per The Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office subsequently listed Jordan’s cause of death as “deferred” pending further tests.

The Masked Singer released a statement following the Emmy winner’s passing. It read: “We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans.”

We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/CxPRmjSIab — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 24, 2022

Judges Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger also expressed their shock and grief on Twitter. Jeong said that “everyone who has ever spent time with Leslie Jordan LOVED him,” adding he was “one of the funniest people I have ever worked with. Just a loving, thoughtful person and truly one of a kind. I just can’t believe he’s gone.” Scherzinger said her heart was broken over the news, adding Jordan was “such a ball of light and a blessing to this world.”

Jordan’s last appearance on The Masked Singer will be the third episode the show airs this week. Andrew Lloyd Webber Night and ’90s Night were both postponed due to World Series broadcasts. To make up for lost air time, Fox aired both of the episodes on Sunday, November 6. The new installments unmasked the Walrus (Joey Lawrence, Blossom, Brotherly Love) and the Milkshake (NFL running back Le’Veon Bell).

In the November 9 “Hall of Fame” episode, three new contestants are introduced, “each considered the crème de la crème in their unique fields,” Fox describes. “A battle of the greats ensue and only one will be crowned king or queen, while two others will head home.”

