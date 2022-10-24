Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Was 67

Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. The beloved actor and comedian reportedly died while driving his car on the morning of Monday, October 24 in Hollywood, California.

Law enforcement told TMZ they suspect Jordan experienced a medical emergency while driving before his car crashed into the side of a building.

The actor was beloved for his roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story, Call Me Kat, Hearts Afire, and more. He became even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic with his comedic Instagram videos that frequently started with him asking, “Well, s**t, what are y’all doing?” in his southern drawl.

More to come on this developing story…