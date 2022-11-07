A Youthful ‘Leap,’ Grooving to the ’90s, More Justice from Judy, Holiday Baking Bonanza

Quantum Leap becomes a fountain of youth when Ben leaps into a teenage outcast’s body. Dancing with the Stars turns back the clock to the 1990s, stoking nostalgia with special guest appearances. Judy Justice is back with new episodes through December. Food Network doubles down on its Holiday Baking Championship with a gingerbread spinoff.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Quantum Leap

10/9c

The season’s most diverting reboot takes on a more youthful hue as Ben (Raymond Lee) leaps into the life of a 16-year-old outcast, who’s on the run with other troubled teens. While figuring out the best way to get this kid back to safety, Ben is rocked when a significant piece of his memory returns.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dancing With the Stars

It’s the 1990s all over again as the dancing competition prepares for a double elimination. Guest performers Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid ‘N Play will sing their hits live as the remaining teams samba, salsa and cha-cha their way through a Relay Dance round. Only six couples will advance to next week’s semifinals.

Courtesy of Michael Becker for Freevee

Judy Justice

Season Premiere

Don’t mess with Judy Sheindlin. Her move to free streaming last November paid off, with some 75 million hours of Judy Justice streamed in the U.S. and U.K. A second season of taking-no-sass arbitration launches with four episodes, and more following daily on weekdays through Dec. 16. (A second batch will begin airing in 2023.)

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Holiday Baking Championship

Season Premiere 8/7c

The ninth season of the wintry baking contest welcomes a dozen bakers to vie for $25,000 and a Food Network Magazine feature. Jesse Palmer is host for the two-hour premiere. Followed by a spinoff, with HBC judge Carla Hall hosting the spicy Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (10/9c), where three teams test their gingerbread mettle in each of seven episodes.

Inside Monday TV:

The Voice (8/7c, NBC): The Knockouts end, with the pressure on the coaches to make final cuts (or adds) to their teams before the Live Playoffs begin.

9-1-1 (8/7c, Fox): A movie star who’s seen better days barely survives a number of close calls. Is she cursed? Chimney (Kenneth Choi) sure thinks so as his crew and Athena (Angela Bassett) come to her aid.

The Culpo Sisters (9/8c, TLC): As this stylish Los Angeles-based reality show opens, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and her two influencer sisters, Aurora and Sophia , plan a surprise for their parents.

and , plan a surprise for their parents. Move Me (10/9c, PBS): An inspiring Independent Lens documentary filmed by and featuring dancer Kelsey Peterson tells her story of being paralyzed at 27 and how she redefined herself as a dancer with disability.

(10/9c, PBS): An inspiring Independent Lens documentary filmed by and featuring dancer tells her story of being paralyzed at 27 and how she redefined herself as a dancer with disability. Doc Martin (streaming on Acorn TV): The good doctor (Martin Clunes) and wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) are surprised when her ailing father shows up announced, having been released from prison on compassionate grounds, though Martin isn’t so sure about the diagnosis. Also on Acorn: the third season of My Life Is Murder ends with two episodes, in which Alexa (Lucy Lawless) investigates the murder of a popular male nanny, then moves on to the backstage death of a young model at a posh fashion show.