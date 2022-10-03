‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix

Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix.

After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.

Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane will continue to follow the story of Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). Season 2 asks the question, what could have possibly ended their 30-year friendship? The former self-professed “Firefly Lane Girls Forever,” will finally offer fans some answers.

But before we get those answers, we’ll follow along as Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s (Ben Lawson) ill-fated trip to Iraq, and Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, forcing her to start her career over. This leads Tully to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from, including the father she never met.

In the ’80s timeline, viewers will see when Kate first falls in love with Johnny, creating more than a little drama in the workplace. And as Tully’s career continues to skyrocket, and she also spars and flirts with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz (Ignacio Serricchio). Perhaps she’s met her match? If only they could stop arguing for five minutes.

Meanwhile, in the ’70s timeline, teenage Kate (Roan Curtis) and Tully (Ali Skovbye) struggle to keep their friendship alive as Tully’s mother Cloud (Beau Garrett) goes to prison for dealing drugs. When Tully’s sent to live with her grandmother far away from Firefly Lane, it puts a strain on the friends’ relationship.

Along with Heigl, Chalke, Lawson, Garrett, Serricchio, Skovby, and Curtis, Season 2 features Yael Yurman and series newcomers India de Beaufort as Charlotte, Greg Germann as Benedict, and Jolene Purdy as Justine. Firefly Lane is executive produced by showrunner Maggie Friedman, Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain.

Stay tuned for more on Firefly Lane‘s return, and catch a first look at the season with the photos, above.

Firefly Lane, Season 2, Part 1, Premieres Friday, December 2, Netflix