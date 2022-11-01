Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Knockouts have officially begun for The Voice‘s 22nd season on NBC, and already the stakes are being raised as the show implements three-way battles between competitors.

In the episode which aired, Monday, October 31, three sets of performers from each of the four coaches’ teams went head-to-head in the hopes they’d advance to the next phase of the competition. Instead of working with a Mega Mentor as hopefuls had in past seasons, this time around the competitors received advice from their team leaders, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello.

Below, we’re breaking down the must-see moments of the night and revealing who is moving forward in the competition after the first round of Knockouts.

Team Blake’s bodie sings Post Malone’s “Better Now” & Kevin Hawkins performs Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work”

Team Blake was up first for the night as the coach paired up bodie, Kevin Hawkins, and The Dryes who each performed a song of their choosing. While the husband-wife duo The Dryes sang Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris‘ “Chasing After You,” to much praise, bodie edged out his fellow teammates by being selected to move forward in the competition by Blake. And even though it was the end for some, Gwen and Camila offered hope to Kevin who had to decide which coach would steal him from Blake. Ultimately, Kevin decided to go with Team Gwen for his journey moving forward.

Team Camila’s Morgan Myles sings Dionne Warwick’s “What the World Needs Now”

Meanwhile, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, Chello, and Orlando Mendez went up against each other taking on very different songs. While Morgan selected the classic, “What the World Needs Now.” Chello picked Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” and Orlando sang Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.” Ultimately, it was Morgan’s performance that struck a chord with her coach as Camila picked her to move forward, sending Chello and Orlando home.

Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola performs Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind”

Team Legend’s singers Parijita Bastola, Valarie Harding, and Peyton Aldridge were selected to sing against each other by their coach as they tapped into the sounds that set them apart. While Parijita went old fashioned with Etta James, Valarie dedicated her performance of SWV’s “Weak” to her husband, and Peyton kept his family close at heart while he sang Luke Combs’ “Forever After All.” In the end, John picked Parijita to move forward as Valarie and Peyton were sent packing.

Team Gwen’s Kique sings Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” & Rowan Grace performs Billy Joel’s “Vienna”

When it came to Team Gwen, the coach selected three young performers to face off including Kique, Rowan Grace, and Destiny Leigh. As Kique wowed with an Outkast favorite and Rowan impressed with Billy Joel, Destiny got a little too ambitious with Christina Aguilera’s “Impossible,” sending her home. In the end, Gwen picked Kique as the Knockout winner, but it wasn’t the end for Rowan who was stolen by Blake with just moments to spare.

What did you think of the episode outcome and performances? Let us know in the comments section, and don’t miss what’s next as The Voice continues on NBC.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC