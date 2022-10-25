‘The Voice’ Battles End: 3 Must-See Performances From Night 5 (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice Season 22 is getting ready to move onto the Knockouts as the Battle Rounds conclude in the latest episode, “The Battles Part 5.”

Returning alongside coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello for the final night are Battle Advisors Sean Paul (Team Gwen), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Charlie Puth (Team Camila) who offer up helpful hints during rehearsals to help remaining hopefuls move forward to the next round. While there were three major performances throughout the episode, three honorable mentions reveal three singers who are set to appear in the Knockouts.

Among the matchups that were given less screentime, include Team Camila’s Chello and Constance Howard who sing Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Team Legend’s Kara McKee and Peyton Aldridge who perform Extreme’s “More Than Words,” and Team Gwen’s Kayla Von der Heide and Saide Bass who sing Bread’s “Everything I Own.” Ultimately, the winners of these battles are Chello, Peyton, and Kayla who will join the individuals moving forward from the performances, below.

See the showstopping moments, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

Omar Jose Cardona & Lana Love sing “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

During rehearsals, Jazmine Sullivan is impressed with Team Legend’s performers, particularly Omar’s runs. Meanwhile, John Legend can’t help but admire Lana’s drama and passion. The strong duo makes the coach’s decision that much tougher when he has to select a winner. In the end, John goes with Omar as the Battle winner, sending Lana home.

Andrew Igbokidi & Zach Newbould perform Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

When it comes to Team Camila’s singers, they impress Advisor Charlie Puth who tells them to put a little more energy into the performance in order to win over the crowd. Andrew admits that nerves get to him, but Camila and Charlie are able to loosen up the performer. The tips pay off following the Battles performance as Andrew wins the duel and Zach is sent home.

Bryce Leatherwood & The Dryes perform Brooks & Dunn’s “Red Dirt Road”

The Battles close with Team Blake’s singers getting advice from Advisor Jimmie Allen who likes Bryce’s Georgia sound and The Dryes’ harmony. Ultimately, Bryce has the most difficult job of standing out in the performance because he’s singing against a duo. The challenge isn’t too much to overcome because Blake chooses Bryce as the Battle winner, but it isn’t the end for The Dryes because Blake uses his only save on the couple.

What will happen in the Knockouts? Only time will tell as Season 22 continues on NBC.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC