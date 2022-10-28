Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice competition continues as Season 22 moves forward on NBC with the latest round, Knockouts. But the series is switching things up as it introduces 3-way battles.

In an exclusive first look at the new format, Team Blake’s singers Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, and husband-wife duo The Dryes are bringing their A-game to The Voice stage. Hopeful to impress their leader Blake Shelton and his fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend, the competitors deliver three unique musical moments.

Kicking things off for the group is Bodie who puts his spin on Post Malone‘s “Better Now.” Following him up is Kevin Hawkins who channels Kate Bush for his cover of her song, “This Woman’s Work.” Wrapping up the 3-way battle for the night are The Dryes who get sultry for their version of Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris‘ “Chasing After You.”

As viewers of the show will recall, this round of the competition usually sees singers work alongside a Mega Mentor (last season Ed Sheeran filled the role), but this time around, coaches are working directly with their team members to prepare them for the performances. This means Bodie, Kevin, and The Dryes got ready for Knockouts with Blake.

Similar to the Battle Rounds, performers have the chance to be stolen by other coaches, but only time will tell whether a singer from this group will make that cut. Following the Knockouts, singers will participate in the live portion of the competition so the stakes are higher than ever. Who will move forward? Stay tuned to find out and watch this full sneak peek clip, above.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC