‘Heartstopper’ Actor Kit Connor ‘Forced’ to Come Out as Bisexual

Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson in the Netflix breakout hit Heartstopper, has revealed he is bisexual after stating on social media that he was forced to come out.

“Back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye,” Connor tweeted on Monday, October 31.

The young actor quickly received support from his fellow cast and crew members, including the show’s creator, Alice Oseman. “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” Oseman wrote. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit you are amazing.”

Based on Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel, Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Connor), a rugby player who is not officially out. The two boys begin to bond after being seated next to each other in class and eventually fall in love.

“You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend,” Locke commented on Connor’s tweet. Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy Olsson in the coming-of-age drama, also shared her support, writing, “I love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly.”

“Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend,” added Sebastian Croft, who stars as Benjamin “Ben” Hope in the Netflix series.

Connor also received love from those outside the show, including swimmer Michael Gunning, who came out as gay in 2018. “Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story,” Gunning wrote. “I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it!”

Doctor and BAFTA-winning TV presenter Dr. Ranj Singh also commented, stating, “I wish this tweet was never necessary. Hope you’re OK. Sending love.”

Meanwhile, former RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Kasha Davis, added, “Take care of you. Know that you are helping others feel comfortable in their own skin with your bravery. You have a lifetime ahead to live your truth and no one has the right to force you to “decide”. Go forward with love and you’ll never go wrong!”

Heartstopper was a huge success for Netflix and was renewed for two seasons back in May of this year.

