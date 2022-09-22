‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Welcomes Four New Cast Members

Production is underway on the second season of Netflix‘s breakout romantic comedy Heartstopper, and the series has welcomed aboard four new cast members.

The new additions include newcomer Leila Khan, who will be playing Higgs school student Sahar Zahid. Khan was offered the role after a nationwide open casting call. This is her first-ever professional acting role.

Jack Barton, who earlier this year appeared in the third season of Epix’s War of the Worlds, will portray the older brother of lead character Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Barton’s previous credits include The Pursuit of Love, Granchester, and The Letter for the King.

Nima Taleghani, who most recently starred in the television movie Danny Boy, will play Mr. Farouk, a Truham school teacher. Taleghani previously appeared in the ITV miniseries Hatton Garden.

Finally, Bradley Riches, who played a student in the show’s first season, will return in the named role of James for Season 2. Riches is a newcomer to acting, with Heartstopper being his first on-screen credit.

All lead cast members are set to return for the upcoming second season, including the previously mentioned Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, and Jenny Walser as Tori.

Written and created by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a British series that centers on the story of Charlie Spring (Locke), a gay schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Connor), whom he sits next to in his new form. The first season debuted on 22 April 2022 and received widespread critical acclaim from fans and critics.

Heartstopper, Season 2, TBA, Netflix