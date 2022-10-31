“I understand it’s impossible not to think the worst. But I want you to know that we will get your baby back.” Officer Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) isn’t lying when she says that she gets it in the first promo for Fox’s new drama, Alert. It will air during Game 3 of the World Series on October 31.

The promo, which you can watch above, offers a look at a kidnapping of a young girl as well as Nikki and her ex-husband, Officer Jason Grant (Scott Caan), in action as they search for her. “When someone is taken,” it tells us, “every second counts.” Alert, from executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath, premieres on Sunday, January 8, 2023, following NFL on FOX.

Alert is a procedural drama following the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person. But alongside that runs Jason and Nikki’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. It also stars Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Graham Verchere.

The drama is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Eisendrath serves as the showrunner. Joining him and Foxx as executive producers are Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane, and Michael Offer.

Alert is just one of several dramas coming to Fox in the midseason. The new courtroom anthology Accused will also be premiering, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. And coming back for its fourth season is 9-1-1: Lone Star, and its second is Fantasy Island. Other new series still to come to Fox in the 2022-2023 season include Grimsburg (which was recently renewed for a second season already) and Krapopolis.

Alert, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 8, 2023, FOX