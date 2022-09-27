What’s Coming to Prime Video in October 2022
Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are gearing up for a strong month of streamable TV with plenty of originals and old favorites.
Among the highlights are the sci-fi series The Peripheral starring Chloe Grace Moretz and the drama The Devil’s Hour featuring Peter Capaldi and Nikesh Patel. Other new titles include Catherine Called Birdy, Hush Hush, and A Private Affair among others. Below, see the full listing of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
October 1
12 Dates of Christmas
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
7 Days to Vegas
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Another Time
Audrey Rose
Baby Boom
Babymoon
Beat Street
Big House
Bloodrunners
Bridesmaids
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Burnt Offerings
Christmas Crime Story
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Cyrus
Dark Crimes
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Edward Scissorhands
End of Sentence
Falcon Song
Fire in the Sky
For Colored Girls
Get Shorty
Going to Brazil
Hackers
Hal King
Hannibal
Hearts and Bones
Heaven Can Wait
Hellbenders
Hickey
High-Rise
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hostel
Jennifer’s Body
Just Married
Land of the Lost
Last Holiday
Law Abiding Citizen
Leaving Las Vegas
Love Dot Com
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go On a Road Trip
Man on Fire
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Murder Bury Win
My Bloody Valentine
My True Fairytale
No Alternative
Nothing Like the Holidays
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Panic
Patriot Games
Piranha 3D
Ryde
Santa Claus: The Movie
Seabiscuit
Shane
Shanghai Knights
Shutter Island
Shuttlecock
Snow White and the Huntsman
Social Animals
Source Code
Summer Rental
Support the Girls
Swing Vote
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Harimaya Bridge
The Hot Chick
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Unraveling
The Woman in Red
Two for Joy
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Up In the Air
Valentin
Vanilla Sky
Venus and Serena
Vice
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wall Street
Water in a Broken Glass
Winchester
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
You’re in Charge
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
October 6
*A Private Affair (Prime Video Original)
October 7
*Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video Original)
October 9
Noah
October 11
Family Camp
The Northman
October 19
May I Help You
October 20
American Horror Story: Season 10
Torn Hearts
October 21
*Modern Love Tokyo (Prime Video Original)
*The Peripheral (Prime Video Original)
*Argentina, 1985 (Prime Video Original)
October 22
*Hush Hush (Prime Video Original)
October 24
Blacklight
October 28
*The Devil’s Hour (Prime Video Original)
Downton Abbey: A New Era
*Run Sweetheart Run (Prime Video Original)
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
October 1
The Suze Orman Show
Motive S1-4
Are We Done Yet?
Ashby
Cape Fear
Case 39
Casino
Child’s Play
Death Race
Death Race 2
Death Race 3
Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy
Don Jon
Earth to Echo
Eat Pray Love
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Horrible Bosses
In Bruges
Love, Rosie
Men, Women & Children
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Monster House
Monster Trucks
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
Oculus
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Pride & Prejudice
Rough Night
Starsky & Hutch
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Family
The King’s Daughter
What’s Coming to Prime Video in September 2022
The Kingdom
The Perfect Holiday
The Prodigy
The Shape of Water
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Zoolander
Zoolander 2
October 5
Young Rock S2
October 14
*High School S1 (Freevee Original)
October 16
Warm Bodies
October 31
*UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers S3 (Freevee Original)