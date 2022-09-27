What’s Coming to Prime Video in October 2022

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are gearing up for a strong month of streamable TV with plenty of originals and old favorites.

Among the highlights are the sci-fi series The Peripheral starring Chloe Grace Moretz and the drama The Devil’s Hour featuring Peter Capaldi and Nikesh Patel. Other new titles include Catherine Called Birdy, Hush Hush, and A Private Affair among others. Below, see the full listing of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

October 1

12 Dates of Christmas

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

7 Days to Vegas

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Another Time

Audrey Rose

Baby Boom

Babymoon

Beat Street

Big House

Bloodrunners

Bridesmaids

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Burnt Offerings

Christmas Crime Story

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Cyrus

Dark Crimes

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Edward Scissorhands

End of Sentence

Falcon Song

Fire in the Sky

For Colored Girls

Get Shorty

Going to Brazil

Hackers

Hal King

Hannibal

Hearts and Bones

Heaven Can Wait

Hellbenders

Hickey

High-Rise

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hostel

Jennifer’s Body

Just Married

Land of the Lost

Last Holiday

Law Abiding Citizen

Leaving Las Vegas

Love Dot Com

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go On a Road Trip

Man on Fire

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Murder Bury Win

My Bloody Valentine

My True Fairytale

No Alternative

Nothing Like the Holidays

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Panic

Patriot Games

Piranha 3D

Ryde

Santa Claus: The Movie

Seabiscuit

Shane

Shanghai Knights

Shutter Island

Shuttlecock

Snow White and the Huntsman

Social Animals

Source Code

Summer Rental

Support the Girls

Swing Vote

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Harimaya Bridge

The Hot Chick

The Hundred-Foot Journey

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Unraveling

The Woman in Red

Two for Joy

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Up In the Air

Valentin

Vanilla Sky

Venus and Serena

Vice

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wall Street

Water in a Broken Glass

Winchester

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

You’re in Charge

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

October 6

*A Private Affair (Prime Video Original)

October 7

*Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video Original)

October 9

Noah

October 11

Family Camp

The Northman

October 19

May I Help You

October 20

American Horror Story: Season 10

Torn Hearts

October 21

*Modern Love Tokyo (Prime Video Original)

*The Peripheral (Prime Video Original)

*Argentina, 1985 (Prime Video Original)

October 22

*Hush Hush (Prime Video Original)

October 24

Blacklight

October 28

*The Devil’s Hour (Prime Video Original)

Downton Abbey: A New Era

*Run Sweetheart Run (Prime Video Original)

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

October 1

The Suze Orman Show

Motive S1-4

Are We Done Yet?

Ashby

Cape Fear

Case 39

Casino

Child’s Play

Death Race

Death Race 2

Death Race 3

Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy

Don Jon

Earth to Echo

Eat Pray Love

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Horrible Bosses

In Bruges

Love, Rosie

Men, Women & Children

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Monster House

Monster Trucks

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Oculus

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Pride & Prejudice

Rough Night

Starsky & Hutch

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Family

The King’s Daughter

See Also What’s Coming to Prime Video in September 2022 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' 'Goodnight Mommy,' and more titles head to the streamer this month.

The Kingdom

The Perfect Holiday

The Prodigy

The Shape of Water

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

October 5

Young Rock S2

October 14

*High School S1 (Freevee Original)

October 16

Warm Bodies

October 31

*UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers S3 (Freevee Original)