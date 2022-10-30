What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in November 2022
Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this November as the streamer welcomes back a lot of fan-favorite titles and makes way for the arrival of highly-anticipated series.
Whether you’re a fan of historical fiction like the long-awaited fifth season of Peter Morgan‘s The Crown or looking forward to Tim Burton‘s latest project, the Addams Family-inspired series Wednesday, there’s plenty to look forward to. Other notable titles dropping new episodes this November includes Dead to Me, Elite, Young Royals, and Warrior Nun. And don’t miss the half-hour comedy Blockbuster about the last remaining store from the video rental franchise along with the Millie Bobby Brown-led film Enola Holmes 2.
Available This Month on Netflix:
November TBA
The Last Dolphin King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 1
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Takeover — NETFLIX FILM
Young Royals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
November 2
The Final Score — NETFLIX SERIES
Killer Sally — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 3
Blockbuster — NETFLIX SERIES
The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Panayotis Pascot: Almost — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 4
Buying Beverly Hills — NETFLIX SERIES
Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman — NETFLIX FILM
Enola Holmes 2 — NETFLIX FILM
The Fabulous — NETFLIX SERIES
Lookism — NETFLIX ANIME
Manifest: Season 4, Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
November 5
Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 6
Captain Phillips
November 7
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 8
Behind Every Star — NETFLIX SERIES
The Claus Family 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
Triviaverse — NETFLIX SPECIAL
November 9
Angels & Demons
The Crown: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
FIFA Uncovered — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie — NETFLIX FILM
November 10
Falling for Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Lost Bullet 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — NETFLIX SERIES
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior Nun: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
November 11
Ancient Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Capturing the Killer Nurse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Leave — NETFLIX FILM
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — NETFLIX SERIES
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling — NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Dragon — NETFLIX FILM
November 14
Stutz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Teletubbies — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
Johanna Nordstrom: Call the Police — NETFLIX COMEDY
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Run for the Money — NETFLIX SERIES
November 16
In Her Hands — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lost Lotteries — NETFLIX FILM
Mind Your Manners — NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track — NETFLIX FILM
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of Sao Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wonder — NETFLIX FILM
November 17
1899 — NETFLIX SERIES
Bantu Mama
Christmas with You — NETFLIX FILM
Dead to Me: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Vanessa Guillen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Elite: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking SHow: Holidays: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Inside Job: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reign Supreme — NETFLIX SERIES
Slumberland — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody — NETFLIX SERIES
The Violence Action — NETFLIX FILM
November 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Answer Time — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 22
LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — NETFLIX FILM
Lesson Plan — NETFLIX FILM
The Swimmers — NETFLIX FILM
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Unbroken Voice — NETFLIX SERIES
Wednesday — NETFLIX SERIES
Who’s the Good Boy? — NETFLIX FILM
November 24
First Love — NETFLIX SERIES
The Noel Diary — NETFLIX FILM
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
November 25
Blood & Water: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 29
The Creature Cases: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — NETFLIX COMEDY
November 30
A Man of Action — NETFLIX FILM
My Name Is Vendetta — NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Patient — NETFLIX FILM
Snack vs. Chef — NETFLIX SERIES
Take Your Pills: Xanax — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving This Month:
If Anything Happens I Love You
Scary Movie 5
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22
Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia
Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath
Suffragette
The Green Inferno
Donald Glover: Weirdo
Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4
Goosebumps: Specials
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Clueless
The Color Purple
Hancock
He’s Just Not That Into You
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10