'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Was Hospitalized After Attack Outside NYC Club

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Chris Redd
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Saturday Night Live

 More

Comedian Chris Redd, who recently wrapped up a five-season run on Saturday Night Live, is on the mend after being punched on Wednesday, October 26, outside a New York City comedy club where he was scheduled to perform. According to the Los Angeles Times, Redd is now out of the hospital.

Redd was attacked as he exited his car at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Wednesday night. Redd’s assailant, whose identity and whereabouts are unknown, punched the SNL actor in the face “without prior conversation or provocation” and then fled the scene, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

According to TMZ, two men wearing security guard uniforms were involved in the altercation, with one man punching Redd while wearing brass knuckles as the other man stood across the street.

Police responded around 9:40 p.m. and found Redd with a laceration to his face, and Redd was taken to a nearby hospital. TMZ adds that the 37-year-old also suffered black eyes in the attack.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York shows Redd approaching the club and then suddenly falling to the ground.

Redd’s performances at the Comedy Cellar on Wednesday night and the following night were canceled, as was his gig at NYC’s City Winery, according to Deadline.

'SNL': What Do You Think of the New Cast? (POLL)
Related

'SNL': What Do You Think of the New Cast? (POLL)

“We are deeply upset about what happened, and we hope he’s okay,” Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman told NBC New York. “We want him back as soon as possible.”

Redd announced his exit from SNL in September, ahead of its 48th season, leaving the NBC late-night show alongside seven other cast members. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” he said in a statement at the time. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

